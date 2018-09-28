Obituary
Shirley Jean Shindler Dugger
Shirley Jean Shindler Dugger passed away on Monday, September 3, 2018. Shirley was born and raised in San Diego, but being the daughter of a naval aviator, the service life took her family to VA, FL and Panama while growing up. Shirley graduated from San Diego State University with a major in physical education. While in college, Shirley and some girlfriends spent Spring Break in Laguna Beach, where she met Thomas La Vern Dugger. Affectionately referred to as “Dugger,” he and his friend Jake Jacobson were lifeguarding at Main Beach. Shirley and Dugger struck up a love that lasted a lifetime. After graduation from college, Shirley went with her family to live in Florence and Trieste, Italy. While there, she skied Corina and beached at Sistiana. As fate would have it, Dugger wooed her back, so they could be married. For over 25 years, Shirley and Dugger raised their family in Laguna Beach.
After Dugger passed and their four children were grown, Shirley moved to Oahu, Hawaii, where she spent over 20 years. She loved the islands and the lifestyle. Wearing shorts and flip flops year round. Walking Waikiki’s busy Blvd’s, watching fireworks and parades from her lanai. She enjoyed sharing these experiences with her good friends Eli Alexander, Juanita Westgaard, Rod and Sandy Riehl and many others.
Shirley’s friends and daughters were able to share fond memories before she left this earth to her next journey. She was a tea room model, a Hollywood extra, worked for Dilley’s book store and enjoyed her days working at Neiman Marcus. She loved to travel and some of her favorites were Tahiti, Indonesia, Switzerland and Rio. She had a very long, healthy and independent life, and she will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her.
Shirley is survived by her daughters Carol Dugger Moore, Stacy Dugger and Sally Dugger; her son-in-law Tony Lythgoe, and her two grandsons Adam and Shane Dugger Lythgoe. She is now in the loving arms of her husband Dugger, son Dan and her dear friend Bea Miller Becker who proceeded her in passing by just a few weeks.
In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations made to the “Dugger Family Memorial” c/o Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1569, Laguna Beach, CA 92652. This family scholarship is awarded annually to a graduating senior who has demonstrated traits of honesty, integrity and friendliness that describe Shirley, Danny and Dugger.