City Manager’s Updates
Upcoming Historic Preservation Ordinance Meeting, Sept 29 – A Special City Council meeting on the City’s Historic Preservation Ordinance will take place this Saturday, Sept 29 at 1 p.m. in City Council Chambers. The purpose of this Special City Council meeting is to clarify legal requirements surrounding the City’s Historic Preservation Ordinance and provide direction to the Historic Preservation Task Force.
The meeting will broadcast live on cable channel 852 and streamed online at www.lagunabeachcity.net
National Preparedness Month – Week 4 – September marks National Preparedness Month and the City of Laguna Beach encourages its residents to get prepared. For the week of Sept 24, it is recommended that you build an emergency kit, and have supplies on hand to keep everyone warm, safe, fed and hydrated until help arrives. Create or purchase a 72-hour survival and first aid kit and locate a place to store your food and water.
Visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/getprepared for an easy to use template.
Council Chamber Banner and Holiday Palette Competitions – The Arts Commission is accepting design submissions for new banners in the City Hall Council Chambers and the annual Holiday Palette Competition. Design submissions are open to artists who live, work or exhibit in Laguna Beach and are 18 years of age or older. The deadline is October 1 before 5:00 p.m. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.
For guidelines and application, visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/art/opportunities/.
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Public Invited to Meeting on Plan for Regional Water Board Trash Provisions – The City of Laguna Beach Department of Water Quality would like to invite the public to a workshop detailing the draft municipal plan to comply with a San Diego Regional Water Board Trash Provision Order.
The meeting is being held on Wednesday, Oct 3 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in City Council Chambers to discuss the draft plan to comply with these provisions.
Construction Work in Front of City Hall – Two parking stalls in front of City Hall will be closed between October 9 and October 12 to allow for modifications that will bring the handicapped parking space into compliance with current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.
Holiday Cookie Recipe Contest – Residents are invited to participate in the Community Services Department’s second-annual Holiday Cookie Recipe Contest as we prepare to enter the winter holiday season. Each participant is asked to submit their cookie recipe and a brief story that explains why it is their family’s favorite recipe. Five finalists will be selected to bake a sample batch for a taste-test on November 5. The winner’s story and recipe will be published in the Winter 2019 Community Services brochure, to be mailed Citywide.
Entry forms are available online here and at the front desk of the Community and Susi Q Center. Submissions are due by October 26. For more information, contact Adam Gufarotti, Senior Recreation Supervisor at (949) 497-0304.
Sunset Serenades – The concluding Sunset Serenades features a sing-a-long with musician Jason Feddy to the hits of the Beatles. The concert will be held on Friday, Sept 28 from 5:30 p.m. to sunset at the Heisler Park Amphitheater, on the corner of Cliff Drive and Jasmine Street. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.
“The Art of Relevance” Marketing Workshop – On Friday, Oct 5 the City of Laguna Beach, in partnership with the National Arts Marketing Project, invites artists to attend a free marketing workshop downtown. Lunch will be provided. This event is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.
For more detailed information and to register, visit https://lagunabeachart.eventbrite.com.
Call-for-Artists “Red Telephone Booth” – The Arts Commission is currently accepting artist proposals for a temporary art installation. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach. The deadline is January 7, 2019. The honorarium is $5,000.
To apply, go to https://lagunabeachcity.slideroom.com/.
Photo by Stacia Stabler
The Red Telephone Booth on Forest Ave is one of the City’s temporary art installation locations and it’s time for a new piece to be installed
Brooks Street Crosswalk Improvements Requiring a 10-minute Closure of Coast Highway – Caltrans is finalizing the installation of the in-road warning lights and flashing beacons at Brooks Street crosswalk on Coast Highway. To install the flashing beacons, Coast Highway has to be closed for 10 minutes on Thursday, Oct 4, at around 10 a.m. Traffic will be detoured away from South Coast Highway during that time. If you have any questions regarding this project, contact Mark Trestik, Acting City Engineer at (949) 497-0300.