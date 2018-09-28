Diane Armitage

Restaurant Rumors Running Wild

This weekend, a large ad in the OC Register noted that Stonefire Grill was expanding to Brea this fall and, then, to Laguna in early 2019.

Really? A 12th location for Stonefire Grill here in Laguna?

Well…no. After jumping on the phone to chat with the City and the Stonefire reps themselves, it turns out they’re setting up camp nearby in Laguna Niguel. They’re taking up in the old Mimi’s Café location at 27430 La Paz Rd.

Even though a small chain of restaurants, Stonefire Grill could be considered in Laguna Beach, though probably not in the downtown corridor that still remains true to the “mom-and-pop,” unique entity sort of theme.

A location more to the south – like where Ruby’s currently operates – would be more workable.

Ruby’s

On that note, there has been rumor about town that Ruby’s might be pulling up stakes.

Absolutely not the case.

In September, the Ruby’s Diner chain filed for bankruptcy protection and agreed to sell a 60 percent ownership stake to Ruby Franchise Owner Steve Craig in a plan to restructure its debt and get back on its expansion plan.

Steve Craig has been a Ruby’s franchise owner for some time, even adding a fresh new look to the Ruby’s he opened in March at his Outlets at San Clemente. He’s particularly fond of the Laguna Beach location – it’s not going anywhere.

Harley Moving Along

By week’s end, Chef Greg Daniels looks to be in place, large and in charge of his new space, the former 370 Common Kitchen.

He’s organizing his new restaurant, Harley, quickly with plans to still open in mid- to late October.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Greg Daniels of Harley

59 Long Miles to New Orleans reunion

Many of us loved the fresh and authentic New Orleans love from Chef Norm Theard, who opened ROUX a year and a month ago with local business partners.

Although the newbie restaurant earned one accolade after another, the business partners didn’t sync and, sadly, Chef Theard resigned and left the operation in early February.

If you’re willing to make the road trip (or book a flight from John Wayne to the Ontario airport), make plans for the opening of The Quarter in Claremont next month.

A much larger space (approximately 120 seats), the Chef is enthused and on fire with plans. Given that a trip to the actual French Quarter is 1,888 miles from our town, I’m figuring I’ll be making a few Claremont road trips in the future for some of that amazing jambalaya and extraordinary catfish.

Craig Strong Nears Opening

Chef Craig Strong’s Ocean on Main restaurant is nearing the finish line. Watch for a “soft opening” start in the next two weeks. I’ll have complete news on his menu in my blog, TheBestofLagunaBeach.com next Tuesday (Oct 2).

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Craig Strong of Ocean on Main

Expansions and Menu Change-Ups Galore

Just about everywhere I go, our Laguna local restaurateurs have new news to share with me.

Watch this column for a number of updates on restaurant expansions, new and returning chefs, restaurant takeovers and very special restaurant anniversary celebrations.





Diane Armitage is the best-selling author of the book The Best of Laguna Beach, and offers a cornucopia of Laguna based reviews, finds and upcoming events on her blog: TheBestofLagunaBeach.com.



Laguna Community Concert Band presents a special tribute to Broadway Musicals this Sunday, Sept 30

This Sunday, Sept 30, the 2018 Laguna Community Concert Band will present “A Tribute to Broadway Musicals” at 2 p.m. at Artists Theatre at Laguna Beach High School. Roger Dennis and his wife Karen will be there greeting all music lovers. As Roger says, “I’ve never been disappointed, always entertained and left feeling happy.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Laguna Community Concert Band will play a Tribute to Broadway Musicals

Almost 20 years ago on Hospitality Night, a long time Laguna Beach resident, Roger Dennis, saw a small group of six people gathered together playing holiday music. Dr. Bill Nichols, the conductor, had formed a community band by pulling his musician friends together. This was the genesis of the concert band. Though the band was small, Dennis believed it would grow, and he continued to follow their development.

The original six players attracted more and more musicians who had taken a hiatus from music to pursue more lucrative careers. These people needed an organization that utilized and appreciated their talents. As the quality of the music improved, their schedule expanded, forming the Laguna Community Concert Band.

In addition to winning awards the band has played for sound tracks for Laguna College of Arts + Design, become an official 501(c)3 nonprofit, and achieved sponsorship by Irvine Valley College Emeritus program. They have performed at the Laguna Playhouse with its fine acoustics, and serenaded pre-Pageant of the Masters attendees in July and August.

Artists Theatre is located at 625 Park Avenue. Admission is free.

For more information on the Laguna Community Concert Band visit, www.lagunaconcertband.com.

Pageant of the Monsters is back at the FOA with a Scarecrow Contest, must register by Oct 12

This fall, the Festival of Arts invites creatives of all ages to enter its first Scarecrow Contest. Entries will be on display during one of Orange County’s most anticipated Halloween events, the Pageant of the Monsters. Brush off the creative cobwebs and create a unique scarecrow for a chance to take home cash prizes. A $500 award will be given to first place, $250 for second, $100 for third, and $100 for the people’s choice award, which will be voted on by event attendees. To participate, submit an entry form and $10 entry fee by Friday, Oct 12. For full rules and application, please visit www.foapom.com/monsters.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Festival of Arts to hold a Scarecrow Contest in conjunction with the Pageant of the Monsters

All scarecrows must be fully assembled and brought to the Festival grounds Thursday, Oct 25 and may be picked up on Thursday, Nov 1. Scarecrows will be displayed outdoors and must be able to withstand the elements with all decorations securely attached. Scarecrows must be freestanding or have their own support system. Entries should be no larger than 7-feet tall and 4-feet wide. As this is a family friendly event, advertising, political, or religious statements are not permitted.

The contest will be held in conjunction with the Pageant of the Monsters at the Festival grounds on October 26, 27, 28 and 31, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. In celebration of its 85th anniversary, Pageant of the Masters’ creative team and staff have reunited to transform its backstage areas into a haunted house. The event also features Halloween themed art activities, music, sideshows, food, drink, and other “spook-tacular” surprises.

Tickets are $15 for adults in advance or $20 at the door, and $10 for children 12 and under. This event is not recommended for children under 5. Tickets are available online at www.PageantTickets.comor by phone at (800) 487-3378.

The event will take place at Festival of Arts, 650 Laguna Canyon Dr. Funds for this event are provided in part by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

Something for everyone in our wilderness parks

Reservations required

Sign-up online:

www.lagunacanyon.org/activities

949-923-2235. Parking: $3

Laguna Coast

Wilderness Park

•••

Family Hike

Wed, Oct 3

3 – 5 p.m.

Come and enjoy an easy, 2.5-mile family hike over moderate but uneven terrain (45-ft. elevation gain). Starting at the James Dilley Preserve, the group will hike one of the most diverse areas of the park to Barbara’s Lake and back. Hike is led by Laguna Canyon Foundation naturalist volunteers. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve (I-5 or 405 south to 133 south to stoplight at 73 toll road; make a U-turn, go 1 block. Dilley is on the right). For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3/vehicle.





Fitness Hike at Little Sycamore

Thurs, Oct 4

8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Raise your heart rate and your spirits on this difficult, strenuous and fast-paced 4.8-mile hike (400-ft. elevation gain) over very steep, uneven terrain with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers.

Please note: This is a fitness hike. Please be sure you can maintain a 19-minute mile pace. Please arrive 15 minutes early. For ages 15 and up. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Little Sycamore Canyon Staging Area/Nix Nature Center (west side of Laguna Canyon Road/SR-133, approximately 3.5 miles south of I-5/405). For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3/vehicle.

•••





Aliso and Wood Canyons

Wilderness Park

•••

Keep it Wild

Sat, Oct 6

8 – 11 a.m.

Join Laguna Canyon Foundation and OC Parks during habitat restoration stewardship events in Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, and learn and work together to create a healthier home for the native plants and wildlife that call this area their home. Depending on the time of year, volunteers will assist with various stewardship activities, including removal of non-native plants, seed collection, planting of native plants and/or trash pick-up along the creek. No experience is necessary and all tools will be provided. Please wear long pants, close toed shoes, sun protection and bring water. Come out and join the team to help restore the wild lands we all enjoy! The group will be meeting at the Aliso Viejo Community Park on the opposite end of the middle school. Youth ages 16 and 17 are eligible to volunteer with parent permission. (A form is required to be signed by the youth’s parent or guardian prior to starting the volunteer activities.) Youth under the age of 16 are not eligible to volunteer unless accompanied by an adult or guardian. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: Free for Keep It Wild volunteers!

Crystal Cove State Park

crystalcovestatepark.org

If you love hiking, lace up those boots. The backcountry and wilderness areas offer you 18 miles of hiking trails through 2,400 acres of native wilderness, mostly the endangered coastal sage scrub plant community. For energetic backpackers, there are three environmental campgrounds, one in the canyon and two at the higher elevations. The higher trails offer beautiful vistas of the mountainous backcountry, geological formations and the Pacific Ocean. Exploring the lower trails offers hiking through riparian woodlands with oak and sycamore trees along the seasonal Moro Creek. Whether you trek the high or low trails or both, you will see native plants and animals that call this park home.

Family Nature Hike

Sat, Sept 19

9 a.m.

Summer is an exciting time to learn about our local nature. Join park naturalists on a family nature hike at Crystal Cove

State Park to learn about the plants and animals living in the park. Meet at the Berns

Amphitheater (PCH inland

at stoplight School-State Park follow the signs to the Campground/Moro day use). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Sea Glass Wrapping

Wed, Oct 3

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Join Crystal Cove Conservancy for sea glass wrapping on Wednesdays. Learn the art of wire-wrapping sea glass from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. in the Education Commons in Crystal Cove State Park Historic District. Turn a found item into a beautiful piece of jewelry. Park in the Los Trancos lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then walk across the street or take the shuttle). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Love birds?

Bring a pair of binoculars and look for feathered friends who have adapted to Crystal Cove, as you hike the trails, which go from easy to strenuous. Among the birds you might spot: Anna’s Hummingbird, American Kestrel, Black-Bellied Plover, Black Phoebe, Brown Pelican and the Great Blue Heron. For a directory of birds, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org/

birds-of-crystal-cove. For a trail map, visit https://crystalcove.org/wp-content/

uploads/2017/05/CrystalCove_

Trails_Map.pdf.

Click on photo for larger image

Cassins kingbird





About Tidepool Etiquette: Crystal Cove State Park is a Marine Protected Area. Taking or possessing tidepool sea life is illegal. To help preserve the longevity of the tidepools: never remove animals, shells or rocks; never pick up animals, observe them where they are; walk gently, taking care not to step on plants.