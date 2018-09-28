Four new Letters to the Editor included today
Letters today include:
--“Historic Homes” by Councilmember Toni Iseman
--“Candidate for Council spends a couple of evenings at the ASL” by Allison Mathews
--“Laguna Beach parent responds to School Board’s decision to change student calendars” by Chris Tebbutt
--“Ruminations of a Reprobate Democrat: Response to previous letter” by Gary Zaremba
If you would like to submit a letter, email it to