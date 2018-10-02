League of Women Voters to zero in on Measure P

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Measure P will be the sole topic addressed at the League of Women Voter’s forum, set for 7 p.m., this Thursday, Oct 4, in the City Council Chambers.

Councilman Bob Whalen and Tom Gibbs of Underground Laguna Now will present the case for passage of the measure. Whalen has been the most powerful voice on the Council in support of the measure, conceived after utility companies balked at assuming any of the costs to accelerate undergrounding in Laguna Canyon.

Mike Morris and Jennifer Welsh Zeiter, representatives of Stop Taxing Our Property, will represent the opposition. S.T.O.P. was founded by Zeiter specifically to combat the sales tax increase, which she maintains is unnecessary and will not keep the town safer. Nor does she believe the money would be used exclusively for utility undergrounding and fire safety.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Measure P to be discussed at forum on Thursday, Oct 4

Each side will have 15 minutes for opening remarks, three minutes to respond to questions and 90 seconds for rebuttal.

Additional time may be added at the discretion of the league member and forum moderator, Armid Brasheer, based on the complexity of the questions.

The remainder of the two hours allotted for the forum will be devoted to questions posed by the audience or submitted by email. Only questions from residents of Laguna or folks who work in town will be asked.

“If possible, the questions will be evenly divided,” said George Weiss, Beautification Council president.

Questions and respondents will be selected by the league.

Transition Laguna and the Beautification Council are sponsoring the forum due to the belief that voters are uncertain if the increased sales tax makes sense, according to the press release announcing the forum. The release also stated that some folks feel there are less expensive methods to assure public safety from possible hazards caused by power poles or lines.

The two groups may assist in the forum, according to Weiss, but the league will have final say to assure the forum stays neutral at all times.

Public Workshop tomorrow to discuss plan to meet Regional Water Board Trash Provisions

The City of Laguna Beach Department of Water Quality would like to invite the community to a workshop detailing the draft municipal plan to comply with San Diego Regional Water Board Trash Provision Order no. R9-2017-0077. The workshop takes place tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct 3 from 9 - 10:30 a.m. at the City Council Chambers.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

This sign is a reminder to please keep our ocean trash free

On April 7, 2015, the State Water Board adopted an Amendment to the Water Quality Control Plan for Ocean Waters of California to Control Trash and Part 1 Trash Provision of the Water Quality Control Plan for Inland Surface Waters, Enclosed Bays, and Estuaries. The project objective for these amendments is to provide statewide consistency for the Water Boards’ regulatory approach to protect aquatic life and public health beneficial uses, and reduce environmental issues associated with trash in State waters, while focusing limited resources on high trash generating areas.

For more information, contact Mary Vondrak, Senior Water Quality Analyst at (949) 497-0781 or mvondrak@lagunabeachcity.net.

Laguna Beach City Council Chambers is located at 505 Forest Avenue.

Laguna Playhouse presents The Seafarer just in time for Halloween

Laguna Playhouse presents the perfect show for Halloween, the Tony Nominated Best Play, The Seafarer. The show begins previews on Wednesday, Oct 17 and will open on Sunday, Oct 21 at 5:30 p.m., through Sunday, Nov 4. The Seafarer is written by Conor McPherson and directed by Ovation Award winner Michael Matthews.

Photo by Scott Brashier

The Full Harvest Moon sets the mood for the upcoming chilling play

In a small coastal village north of Dublin, Sharky has returned to look after his irascible, aging brother who’s recently gone blind. As Sharky attempts to stay off the bottle he contends with old drinking buddies Ivan and Nicky, who are holed up at the house too, hoping to play some cards. With the arrival of a stranger from the distant past, the stakes are raised ever higher and Sharky may be playing for his very soul.

Executive Director Ellen Richard comments, “I love the writing in this play so much and we are thrilled to be presenting it, especially at this time of year.” Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham adds, “I’ve looked forward to producing this play for 10 years and the moment has arrived. An exceptional cast, an extraordinary director and a play that is funny, chilling and a perfectly spooky Irish ghost story for the season.”

Performances will be Wednesdays through Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 1 and 5:30 p.m. There will be additional performances on Thursday, Oct 18 at 2 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Oct 28 at 5:30 p.m. and Thursday, Nov 1 at 2 p.m.

Tickets range from $55 - $85 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling (949) 497-2787 ext. 229. Prices are subject to change.

Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Rd.

Get your taste buds ready for some delightful fare as Taste of Laguna returns to FOA grounds on Oct 18

Join Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce for a night of tasty bites and delicious drinks from Laguna’s finest restaurants. Mark Thursday, Oct 18 from 6 to 9 p.m. on your calendar. It’s the Chamber’s favorite night of the year, so they are going to kick it up a notch!

Photo by Shutterstock

Taste of Laguna comes to FOA on Oct 18

Enjoy selections from favorite local Laguna Beach spots, including Jan’s Health Bar, K’ya, Kitchen in the Canyon, Laguna Beach Beer Company, Las Brisas, Lumberyard, Mozambique, Nick’s, Okura Sushi, ​Reunion Kitchen & Drink, Rooftop, Sapphire, Sergio’s Empanadas, Skyloft, Slice Pizza, South of Nick’s, Starfish Laguna, Terra Laguna Beach, The Cliff, The Grove on Forest, Three Seventy Common Kitchen + Drink, Ti Amo by il Barone, Tommy Bahama, Watermarc, and Whole Foods.

For more information and tickets, go to www.tasteoflagunabeach.com.

Something for everyone in our wilderness parks

Reservations required

Sign-up online:

www.lagunacanyon.org/activities

949-923-2235. Parking: $3

Laguna Coast

Wilderness Park

•••

Family Hike

Wed, Oct 3

3 – 5 p.m.

Come and enjoy an easy, 2.5-mile family hike over moderate but uneven terrain (45-ft. elevation gain). Starting at the James Dilley Preserve, the group will hike one of the most diverse areas of the park to Barbara’s Lake and back. Hike is led by Laguna Canyon Foundation naturalist volunteers. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve (I-5 or 405 south to 133 south to stoplight at 73 toll road; make a U-turn, go 1 block. Dilley is on the right). For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3/vehicle.





Fitness Hike at Little Sycamore

Thurs, Oct 4

8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Raise your heart rate and your spirits on this difficult, strenuous and fast-paced 4.8-mile hike (400-ft. elevation gain) over very steep, uneven terrain with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers.

Please note: This is a fitness hike. Please be sure you can maintain a 19-minute mile pace. Please arrive 15 minutes early. For ages 15 and up. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Little Sycamore Canyon Staging Area/Nix Nature Center (west side of Laguna Canyon Road/SR-133, approximately 3.5 miles south of I-5/405). For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3/vehicle.





Let’s Go Hiking

Sat, Oct 6

8 – 10:30 a.m.

Do you want to take a hike with other nature enthusiasts? Enjoy a moderate (100-ft. elevation gain) 3.5-mile hike through Canyon and Mariposa trails with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. You’ll experience a variety of plant communities, from coastal sage scrub to oak woodland, and enjoy a panoramic view of the canyon at the top. You’ll also see one of Orange County’s few natural lakes. Minimal interpretation, but questions welcome. The terrain can often be rocky and uneven. Participants should bring water, a hat, and a snack and wear proper hiking shoes. For ages 15 and up. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve (I-5 or 405 south to 133 south to stoplight at 73 toll road; make a U-turn, go 1 block. Dilley is on the right). For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3/vehicle.





California Native Plants and Uses

Tues, Oct 9

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Learn about the many fascinating uses of California native plants during the pre-mission period on this 2-mile hike (490-ft. elevation gain) over steep and uneven terrain. This hike will focus on plants used historically for tools, food and building materials. For ages 12 and up. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve (I-5 or 405 south to 133 south to stoplight at 73 toll road; make a U-turn, go 1 block. Dilley is on the right). For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3/vehicle.

•••





Aliso and Wood Canyons

Wilderness Park

•••

Keep it Wild

Sat, Oct 6

8 – 11 a.m.

Join Laguna Canyon Foundation and OC Parks during habitat restoration stewardship events in Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, and learn and work together to create a healthier home for the native plants and wildlife that call this area their home. Depending on the time of year, volunteers will assist with various stewardship activities, including removal of non-native plants, seed collection, planting of native plants and/or trash pick-up along the creek. No experience is necessary and all tools will be provided. Please wear long pants, close toed shoes, sun protection and bring water. Come out and join the team to help restore the wild lands we all enjoy! The group will be meeting at the Aliso Viejo Community Park on the opposite end of the middle school. Youth ages 16 and 17 are eligible to volunteer with parent permission.\(A form is required to be signed by the youth’s parent or guardian prior to starting the volunteer activities.) Youth under the age of 16 are not eligible to volunteer unless accompanied by an adult or guardian. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: Free for Keep It Wild volunteers!

Crystal Cove State Park

crystalcovestatepark.org

If you love hiking, lace up those boots. The backcountry and wilderness areas offer you 18 miles of hiking trails through 2,400 acres of native wilderness, mostly the endangered coastal sage scrub plant community. For energetic backpackers, there are three environmental campgrounds, one in the canyon and two at the higher elevations. The higher trails offer beautiful vistas of the mountainous backcountry, geological formations and the Pacific Ocean. Exploring the lower trails offers hiking through riparian woodlands with oak and sycamore trees along the seasonal Moro Creek. Whether you trek the high or low trails or both, you will see native plants and animals that call this park home.

Sea Glass Wrapping

Wed, Oct 3

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Join Crystal Cove Conservancy for sea glass wrapping on Wednesdays. Learn the art of wire-wrapping sea glass from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. in the Education Commons in Crystal Cove State Park Historic District. Turn a found item into a beautiful piece of jewelry. Park in the Los Trancos lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then walk across the street or take the shuttle). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Fall Migration Walk

Sat, Oct 6, 8 a.m.

Fall migration is an exciting time for birds. With migrants on the move, Crystal Cove State Park is a great spot to identify new species as well as seeing our resident avian friends. Come join bird expert Tom Eastman for this walk in the backcountry and along the shoreline. Meet at the Berns Amphitheatre (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Tidepool Walk

Sun, Oct 7, 2 p.m.

Enjoy a low tide at Crystal Cove State Park where a volunteer will lead a guided tidepool walk to Pelican Point. A volunteer will help identify animals and describe some awesome adaptations. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #2, at the top of the boardwalk near the parking lot

(PCH coastward at Newport Coast, right at kiosk to first lot). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Love birds?

Bring a pair of binoculars and look for feathered friends who have adapted to Crystal Cove, as you hike the trails, which go from easy to strenuous. Among the birds you might spot: Anna’s Hummingbird, American Kestrel, Black-Bellied Plover, Black Phoebe, Brown Pelican and the Great Blue Heron. For a directory of birds, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org/

birds-of-crystal-cove. For a trail map, visit https://crystalcove.org/wp-content/

uploads/2017/05/CrystalCove_

Trails_Map.pdf.

Click on photo for larger image

Cassins kingbird





About Tidepool Etiquette: Crystal Cove State Park is a Marine Protected Area. Taking or possessing tidepool sea life is illegal. To help preserve the longevity of the tidepools: never remove animals, shells or rocks; never pick up animals, observe them where they are; walk gently, taking care not to step on plants.