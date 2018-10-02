Police Files
Local rehab patients found rolling in Post Office lobby
On Sunday, Sept 30, at 6:53 a.m., LBPD officers responded to the US Post Office at 31677 Virginia Way for two “transient looking subjects” inside the lobby rolling around under the table.
According to LBPD Spokesperson PIO Sgt Jim Cota, “Both subjects were local residential rehab patients and one was determined to have two warrants for drug and alcohol violations out of West Court.”
New Hampshire resident Michael Flaherty, 22, was arrested on his warrants. The second subject was advised against further trespassing.
Meth, heroin and cash: big time bust dealt to suspected drug dealer
On Wednesday, Sept 26, at 11:27 a.m., LBPD officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Arroyo Drive for a report of possible drug dealing. According to log reports, the two suspects were inside of a vehicle parked outside of a residence for about 40 minutes. Officers arrived and located three subjects inside of the vehicle, described to be a white sedan.
“They all made furtive movements as the officers approached; therefore, they detained them for further investigation. Upon searching the subjects and the vehicle, officers discovered a sizeable quantity of drugs, heroin and methamphetamine, as well as a large amount of cash in various denominations belonging to the driver, Corey Aaron Reed, 36, of Garden Grove,” Sgt Cota said.
Reed was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance for sale, a felony.
Bail was set at $25,000.
Multiple rattlesnakes found inside residents’ homes this week
Rattlesnakes seem to be on a home invasion spree. This week, there were two incidents of rattlesnakes being reported inside residents’ homes and several sightings too close for comfort.
On Wednesday, Sept 26, there were two scary incidents of rattlers found inside two local residences just 11 minutes apart. At 4:12 p.m., at the 20500 block of Sun Valley Drive, a person reported that a rattlesnake was in their home under a chair in their living room. A little over 10 minutes later, at 4:23 p.m., at the 8600 block of Coast Hwy, a rattlesnake was discovered in a resident’s bathroom. Also, on Wednesday, a rattlesnake, possibly identified as a diamond-head rattler, was reported in a person’s side porch at 5:43 p.m. at the 0 block of Pacific Vista.
Then, on Thursday, Sept 27, at 3:49 p.m., at the 1300 block of Morningside Drive, a person called to report a baby rattlesnake on their front steps. And on Friday, Sept 28, at 12:51 p.m., at the 3200 block of Alta Laguna Blvd, a rattlesnake was reported near the entrance of a resident’s home.
Please be careful and make sure to contact LBPD if you find a rattlesnake in or near your home.