Pageant of the Monsters is back at the FOA with a Scarecrow Contest, must register by Oct 12

This fall, the Festival of Arts invites creatives of all ages to enter its first Scarecrow Contest. Entries will be on display during one of Orange County’s most anticipated Halloween events, the Pageant of the Monsters. Brush off the creative cobwebs and create a unique scarecrow for a chance to take home cash prizes. A $500 award will be given to first place, $250 for second, $100 for third, and $100 for the people’s choice award, which will be voted on by event attendees. To participate, submit an entry form and $10 entry fee by Friday, Oct 12. For full rules and application, please visit www.foapom.com/monsters.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Festival of Arts to hold a Scarecrow Contest in conjunction with the Pageant of the Monsters

All scarecrows must be fully assembled and brought to the Festival grounds Thursday, Oct 25 and may be picked up on Thursday, Nov 1. Scarecrows will be displayed outdoors and must be able to withstand the elements with all decorations securely attached. Scarecrows must be freestanding or have their own support system. Entries should be no larger than 7-feet tall and 4-feet wide. As this is a family friendly event, advertising, political, or religious statements are not permitted.

The contest will be held in conjunction with the Pageant of the Monsters at the Festival grounds on October 26, 27, 28 and 31, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. In celebration of its 85th anniversary, Pageant of the Masters’ creative team and staff have reunited to transform its backstage areas into a haunted house. The event also features Halloween themed art activities, music, sideshows, food, drink, and other “spook-tacular” surprises.

Tickets are $15 for adults in advance or $20 at the door, and $10 for children 12 and under. This event is not recommended for children under 5. Tickets are available online at www.PageantTickets.comor by phone at (800) 487-3378.

The event will take place at Festival of Arts, 650 Laguna Canyon Dr. Funds for this event are provided in part by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

Parents Club hosts Annual Halloween Walk on Oct 24

On Wednesday, Oct 24, the Laguna Beach Parents Club will host its seventh Annual Halloween Walk. A treasured community event, the LBPC Halloween Walk will feature children of all ages as they parade up Forest Avenue collecting treats from each store.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Children of all ages dress up and collect treats from stores along Forest Ave

The walk will kick off at Main Beach at 4:30 p.m. and will end at the parking lot of Laguna Presbyterian Church. There the community will join for an after-party with a DJ, costume contest, police car, snacks and more.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The Stone family during Laguna Beach Parent Club’s Annual Halloween Walk and after-party last year

Laguna Beach Business Club breakfast meeting will feature guest speaker Mo Honarkar

On Thursday, Oct 18, Mo Honarkar will be speaking at the Laguna Beach Business Club’s monthly breakfast meeting. The club meets at 7:30 a.m. at the Kitchen in the Canyon.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Mo Honarkar, seen here with daughter Hasty, is a prominent property owner and developer and will be speaking about his vision for Laguna

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. Non-members are welcome and there is a guest breakfast fee of $20.

The LBBC is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs. They meet monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities and share insights within the context of our community and our lives. The club’s goal is to build and maintain relationships with local professionals and businesses that they are proud to recommend to local clients and friends.

For more information about the club, visit www.lagunabeachbusinessclub.com. To register to attend a meeting, contact a club member or email info@lagunabeachbusinessclub.com.

Kitchen in the Canyon is located at 845 Laguna Canyon Rd.

Something for everyone in our wilderness parks

Reservations required

Sign-up online:

www.lagunacanyon.org/activities

949-923-2235. Parking: $3

Laguna Coast

Wilderness Park

•••

Let’s Go Hiking

Sat, Oct 6

8 – 10:30 a.m.

Do you want to take a hike with other nature enthusiasts? Enjoy a moderate (100-ft. elevation gain) 3.5-mile hike through Canyon and Mariposa trails with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. You’ll experience a variety of plant communities, from coastal sage scrub to oak woodland, and enjoy a panoramic view of the canyon at the top. You’ll also see one of Orange County’s few natural lakes. Minimal interpretation, but questions welcome. The terrain can often be rocky and uneven. Participants should bring water, a hat, and a snack and wear proper hiking shoes. For ages 15 and up. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve (I-5 or 405 south to 133 south to stoplight at 73 toll road; make a U-turn, go 1 block. Dilley is on the right). For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3/vehicle.





California Native Plants and Uses

Tues, Oct 9

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Learn about the many fascinating uses of California native plants during the pre-mission period on this 2-mile hike (490-ft. elevation gain) over steep and uneven terrain. This hike will focus on plants used historically for tools, food and building materials. For ages 12 and up. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve (I-5 or 405 south to 133 south to stoplight at 73 toll road; make a U-turn, go 1 block. Dilley is on the right). For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3/vehicle.





Keep It Wild – Aliso Creek

Wed, Oct 10

9 a.m. – Noon

Join Laguna Canyon Foundation and OC Parks at a habitat restoration stewardship event in Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, and learn and work together to create a healthier habitat for the native plants and wildlife that call the canyon their home. Depending on the time of year, volunteers will assist with various stewardship activities, including removal of non-native plants, seed collection, and/or planting of native plants. No experience is necessary and all tools will be provided. Please wear long pants, closed-toe shoes, sun protection and bring water. Come out and join the team to help restore the wild lands we all enjoy! Youth ages 16 and 17 are eligible to volunteer with parent permission. A form is required to be signed by their parent or guardian prior to starting the volunteer activities. Youth under the age of 16 are not eligible to volunteer unless accompanied by an adult or guardian. Forms are available on this page. Aliso Viejo Community Park, 150 Cedarbrook, Aliso Viejo. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: Free for Keep It Wild volunteers!





REI Trail Stewardship Day

Thurs, Oct 11

9 – 11 a.m.

If you use a wilderness park for hiking, biking, photography or just relaxing, trail stewardship will be right up your alley! Get up close and personal with the trail you use; you’ll see the trails in a whole new way. No experience necessary. This is FUN hard work. Whatever your skill level is, there is a job to do: clearing drains of brush; building “gargoyles”; moving dirt or building an in-slope turn. Volunteers will be using tools such as loppers, picks, shovels and McLeods to restore features that protect the trail and/or build new features to improve trail sustainability. Refreshments will be served. Please wear long pants, closed-toed shoes and sun protection and bring plenty of water. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, 20101 Laguna Canyon Rd. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun

•••





Aliso and Wood Canyons

Wilderness Park

•••

Keep it Wild

Sat, Oct 6

8 – 11 a.m.

Join Laguna Canyon Foundation and OC Parks during habitat restoration stewardship events in Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, and learn and work together to create a healthier home for the native plants and wildlife that call this area their home. Depending on the time of year, volunteers will assist with various stewardship activities, including removal of non-native plants, seed collection, planting of native plants and/or trash pick-up along the creek. No experience is necessary and all tools will be provided. Please wear long pants, close toed shoes, sun protection and bring water. Come out and join the team to help restore the wild lands we all enjoy! The group will be meeting at the Aliso Viejo Community Park on the opposite end of the middle school. Youth ages 16 and 17 are eligible to volunteer with parent permission.\(A form is required to be signed by the youth’s parent or guardian prior to starting the volunteer activities.) Youth under the age of 16 are not eligible to volunteer unless accompanied by an adult or guardian. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: Free for Keep It Wild volunteers!





Discovery Hike

Wed, Oct 10

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Explore beautiful Wood Canyon and discover its native flora and fauna with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteer naturalists on this steep, uneven and rocky 5-mile hike (depending on trail choice, up to a 500-ft. elevation gain). While the group will stop from time to time, spending moments to “discover,” this hike isn’t for beginners. Please wear closed toe hiking shoes and sun protection and bring plenty of water. Meet at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, Canyon View Staging Area. From Pacific Park/Canyon Vistas intersection, go northwest on Canyon Vistas. Park legally (note street signs) on or near Canyon Vistas, preferably between Coastal Oak and Madia (22144 region of Canyon Vistas). The group will meet on the paved sidewalk easement leading toward Wood Canyon Trail. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: Free.





Yoga Hike

Wed, Oct 10

9 – 10:30 a.m.

Stretch your mind and body on this 2.4-mile hike with a yoga twist over steep and uneven terrain (100-ft. elevation gain) led by Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Please bring a towel and water – yoga mat optional. For ages 12 and up. Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, Canyon View Staging Area: Begin at Wood Canyon Trail off Canyon Vistas in Aliso Viejo. From Pacific Park/Canyon Vistas intersection, go northwest on Canyon Vistas. Park legally (note street signs) on or near Canyon Vistas, preferably between Coastal Oak and Madia (22144 region of Canyon Vistas). Wood Canyon Trail starts as a paved sidewalk between a neighborhood park and tree-lined easement, then becomes a dirt trail into the canyon. Hike leaders and participants will meet at the end of the paved sidewalk, entering the canyon. Online reservations required. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: Free.

Crystal Cove State Park

crystalcovestatepark.org

If you love hiking, lace up those boots. The backcountry and wilderness areas offer you 18 miles of hiking trails through 2,400 acres of native wilderness, mostly the endangered coastal sage scrub plant community. For energetic backpackers, there are three environmental campgrounds, one in the canyon and two at the higher elevations. The higher trails offer beautiful vistas of the mountainous backcountry, geological formations and the Pacific Ocean. Exploring the lower trails offers hiking through riparian woodlands with oak and sycamore trees along the seasonal Moro Creek. Whether you trek the high or low trails or both, you will see native plants and animals that call this park home.





Fall Migration Walk

Sat, Oct 6, 8 a.m.

Fall migration is an exciting time for birds. With migrants on the move, Crystal Cove State Park is a great spot to identify new species as well as seeing our resident avian friends. Come join bird expert Tom Eastman for this walk in the backcountry and along the shoreline. Meet at the Berns Amphitheatre (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Tidepool Walk

Sun, Oct 7, 2 p.m.

Enjoy a low tide at Crystal Cove State Park where a volunteer will lead a guided tidepool walk to Pelican Point. A volunteer will help identify animals and describe some awesome adaptations. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #2, at the top of the boardwalk near the parking lot

(PCH coastward at Newport Coast, right at kiosk to first lot). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Sea Glass Wrapping

Wed, Oct 10

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Join Crystal Cove Conservancy for sea glass wrapping on Wednesdays. Learn the art of wire-wrapping sea glass from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. in the Education Commons in Crystal Cove State Park Historic District. Turn a found item into a beautiful piece of jewelry. Park in the Los Trancos lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then walk across the street or take the shuttle). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Love birds?

Bring a pair of binoculars and look for feathered friends who have adapted to Crystal Cove, as you hike the trails, which go from easy to strenuous. Among the birds you might spot: Anna’s Hummingbird, American Kestrel, Black-Bellied Plover, Black Phoebe, Brown Pelican and the Great Blue Heron. For a directory of birds, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org/

birds-of-crystal-cove. For a trail map, visit https://crystalcove.org/wp-content/

uploads/2017/05/CrystalCove_

Trails_Map.pdf.

Insert crystal cove cassins kingbird pic

Click on photo for larger image

Cassins kingbird





About Tidepool Etiquette: Crystal Cove State Park is a Marine Protected Area. Taking or possessing tidepool sea life is illegal. To help preserve the longevity of the tidepools: never remove animals, shells or rocks; never pick up animals, observe them where they are; walk gently, taking care not to step on plants.