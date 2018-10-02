Seven new Letters to the Editor included today
Our Letters section continues to grow!
Though we are very clear that Letters to the Editor represent only the writers’ opinions, not ours, we love to publish them because they present a wide range of views and offer a variety of insights for the public to consider.
We invite you to keep a regular eye on our Letters section, including seven new letters this issue, by clicking on the “Letters” tab at the top of the page in our navigation bar, or simply clicking here.
Letters today include:
--“Laguna Beach is at a tipping point with tourists” by Armando Baez
--“Don’t miss this year’s Lagunatics” by Laura Buckle
--“Celebrating our natural world at Susi Q” by Roger Carter
--“I Love Laguna” by Rita Conn
--“Facts about the historic preservation process in Laguna Beach” by Anne Frank
--“Imagine Reimagining Laguna” by Jahn Levitt
--“Downtown needs revitalization: Blake is the one who can do it” by Marc Whitney
If you would like to submit a letter, email it to (Please see our section for our Letters to the Editor policy.)