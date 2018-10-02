Laguna Presbyterian Church to host Red Cross Blood Drive Sunday, Oct 21
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
One blood donation has the potential to save up to three lives
On Sunday, Oct 21 from 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., Laguna Presbyterian Church is hosting a blood drive for American Red Cross. The blood drive is open to the public.
Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood from a donation. Blood donations save lives and are essential for surgeries, cancer treatment, and chronic illnesses.
The blood donation process starts with registration and a few health history questions. The donation itself only takes about 10 minutes, followed by a 15-minute snack and recovery period.
For more information on blood drives and the donation process, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
Laguna Presbyterian Church is located at 415 Forest Ave.