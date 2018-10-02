Assistance League of LB is looking for women who want to make a difference in the community
The Assistance League of Laguna Beach is looking for women who care about the community and want to make a difference. On Monday, Oct 15 at 10 a.m., those interested are invited to a Prospective Member Coffee at the ALLB Chapter House.
The ladies of the Assistance League of Laguna Beach out serving in the community
Volunteers are needed in the Thrift Shop and to serve on one of the many Philanthropic Committees.
For more information, contact Reann at (949) 494-6097.
Assistance League of Laguna Beach is located at 547 Catalina St.