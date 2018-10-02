Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Foundation held 2018 Emeritus Event
The Laguna Beach High School Scholarship Foundation recently held their Third Annual Emeritus event to honor those persons who have made significant service contributions to the mission of the foundation.
Emeritus Award Honoree Lee Kucera presented by Marsha Aronoff
Among this year’s honorees was Lee Kucera, who served as Foundation President from 2001-2003 and worked as a board member until 2014. Lee is a retired teacher and currently serves as a national grader for Advance Placement math examinations and teaches at UCI.
Also honored, Jan Fritsen was hired in 1968 as a counselor at Laguna Beach High School. Jan took it upon herself to expand the scholarship awards from the handful that existed in the 1960s to help create the long list and variety of awards that we see today in our scholarship foundation.
Alex Alpert was honored (in memoriam) as a local resident with no children in the school system who joined the foundation in 1988. She was an active member for ten years and worked hard to expand the college scholarships available to students.
Victoria Strombom, a local realtor with Surterre Properties, has been a director since 2011 and was honored for her work with a number of scholarships and increasing the rporation and in 2018 awarded $429,763 in 340 scholarships to 140 deserving graduating seniors from funds provided by 139 sponsors.
To help create an award, add to the existing grants or help the foundation – contact Lynn Gregory, Scholarship and Financial Aid Specialist at (949) 497-7750 ext. 1212.