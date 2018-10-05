Laguna Beach Unified continues to exceed standards in 2018 CAASPP results
The results of the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP) tests, which were completed by students in grades 3-8 and 11 last spring, have been released by the California Department of Education. The latest data from the CDE shows that the Laguna Beach Unified School District continues to be one of the highest performing districts in California in English language arts (ELA) and mathematics.
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
LBUSD scores in math and ELA have been on the rise since 2015
Established in 2014, the CAASPP System is California’s academic assessment system that measures California Standard’s achievement for grades 3 through 8 and 11 in English and mathematics. Now in its fourth year, the computer-based tests use California’s challenging academic standards and ask students to write, think critically, and solve complex problems.
Overall, LBUSD scores have risen 6 percent in ELA and 8 percent in math since 2015. The table below reflects the percentage of students who met or exceeded state standards throughout all four years of the new assessment system.
“We are thrilled to see this continuous improvement for our students in literacy and mathematics,” said Director of Assessment and Accountability Dr. Chad Mabery. He continued, “This level of academic excellence and growth across four years speaks volumes about the dedication and efforts of our students, teachers, and instructional leaders.”
Students in the district continue to earn some of the highest levels of proficiency for ELA/Literacy and mathematics in the county and state. Overall, in Orange County, the percent of proficient students in ELA was 58 percent and 49 percent in mathematics, while LBUSD students averaged 82 percent in ELA and 74 percent in mathematics. For the state of California, 50 percent of students were proficient in ELA, and 39 percent of students were proficient in mathematics.
Because CAASPP tests are given statewide, they provide an opportunity to measure the skills of all students against the same academic standards in the same way. The results are posted annually on the CAASPP results website. Parents receive a written report of their child’s scores and can compare progress from one year to the next.
The Board of Education will receive an informational report regarding the CAASPP scores at the October 9 board meeting.