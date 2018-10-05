PTA Coffee Talk presents ways families can laugh more and avoid rebellion on Oct 17
On Wednesday, Oct 17 from 8:30 - 10 a.m., PTA Coffee talk will discuss four things to deepen respect, avoid rebellion and enjoy more laughter amongst families. The talk will be hosted by Tyler Durman and held at Seven 7 Seven.
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
The PTA Coffee Talk series is intended solely to help parents in the community
The theme resides around helping families live better stories. Being a parent can be challenging and the talk gives families a new framework to help them better understand their role and kids with greater clarity.
Helping parents is the only thing the PTA Coffee Talk thinks about doing. This talk is directed to give solutions and guide interactions as parents walk through the teenage years.
PTA Coffee Talk is free to members or a 10-dollar donation.
To RSVP, visit www.ptacoffeetalk.org.