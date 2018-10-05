Anneliese Schools presents A New Vision of Education this Saturday featuring AAP President
This Saturday, Oct 6 from 1 - 4 p.m., Anneliese Schools invites the community to celebrate and unite at “A New Vision of Education – Celebrating a Child’s Right to Well-Being.” President of the American Academy of Pediatricians (AAP) Dr. Colleen Kraft will be a keynote speaker at the event.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Anneliese Schools celebrates a Child’s Right to Well-Being with the community
The event is open to the public and a Mediterranean lunch and refreshments will be served at the Willowbrook Campus. There will also be entertainment and campus tours.
Anneliese Schools has been chosen as the 2018 recipient of the BEA Golden Psi Award from the American Psychological Association. This award recognizes schools that incorporate and are committed to evidence-based psychological principals to effectively promote the academic and socio-emotional development of children.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Saturday’s event will include several distinguished guests and keynote speakers
Among the keynote speakers is Gale Sinatra, Ph.D., who is a Professor of Education and Psychology at USC, the President of American Psychological Association Division 15 Educational Psychology, and a past Member of the APA.
Also speaking during the event is Martin Eaton, Ph.D., licensed Psychologist and Founder of Heads Up Check Up. Dr. Eaton has worked with thousands of children and youth and multiple school districts throughout Orange County and Southern California.
The event is RSVP only and reservations can be made with Dr. Corinne Manetto at (949) 497-8310 or by email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Anneliese Schools’ Willowbrook Campus is located at 20062 Laguna Canyon Rd.