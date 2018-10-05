City Manager’s Updates
6th Annual Flood Prevention Device Practice Installation Day – The Code Enforcement Division has notified Laguna Beach property and business owners located in the flood hazard zone of the upcoming 6th Annual Flood Prevention Device Practice Installation Day scheduled for Monday, Oct 22. This is a voluntary educational emergency preparedness training event encouraged by FEMA.
All people employed to work in a business located within areas of special flood hazards are requested to be trained by the business owner on how to install the flood prevention devices and be provided a copy of the flood contingency measures plan.
Bluebird SOCWA “Glenneyre Dip” Odor Control Upgrade Project Update –
The Water Quality Department has been working on a project to eliminate the sewer odors at the “Glenneyre Dip”. Staff is scheduled to present the revised project scope to the Design Review Board (DRB) on November 8. Staff has addressed the comments from both the public and DRB in the two previous hearings on June 14 and July 26, 2018. The public is encouraged to learn all about the project and to attend and participate in the hearing.
For more information about the project, contact Hannah Johnson at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Lane Closures on Coast Highway – On October 8 and 9, Caltrans will be conducting subsurface utility investigations on South Coast Highway near Broadway. Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., one northbound lane will be closed on October 8 and one southbound lane will be closed on October 9.
For additional information, contact Bob Bazargan, Caltrans Project Manager at (949) 279-9358.
City to Partner With Health Care Agency to Exercise Emergency Response at Irvine Great Park – The City of Laguna Beach is one of seven South County cities partnering with the Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA) to exercise a Point of Dispensing (POD) emergency preparedness event at the Great Park in Irvine on October 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. to practice rapid distribution of medicine in the event of a public health outbreak.
If a widespread disease or other emergency were to occur, it may be necessary for local health departments to activate PODs to distribute large amounts of vaccinations, antibiotics, and other medicines to a large number of people. The Great Park POD exercise will offer both a walk-up option and a drive-thru option. During the event, participants will be directed through the exercise by local police and fire authorities and will be asked to complete a brief intake form, proceed to a nurse or nursing student who will distribute exercise materials, then be directed through the exit station.
Participants will receive a commemorative tote bag, local emergency planning materials, information about the AlertOC emergency notification system, and a holiday pumpkin while supplies last. The exercise will help communities prepare for general health emergencies, and is a partnership of several local entities, including the Orange County Health Care Agency, Medical Reserve Corps and the cities of Aliso Viejo, Irvine, Laguna Beach, Laguna Niguel, Lake Forest, Mission Viejo and San Clemente.
For more information about this one-day event, visit www.ochealthinfo.com/PODEvent.
Take the Trolley to the Classic Car Show – Why hassle with parking at the Classic Car Show this Sunday, October 7? Take the Neighborhood or Coastal Trolley to the event.
For schedules and times, visit www.lagunabeachcity.net\trolley, use the Trolley Tracker on the Visit Laguna Beach mobile app or call (949) 497-0766.
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
The Trolley is a fun and free way to get around Laguna Beach
Construction Work in Front of City Hall – Two parking stalls in front of City Hall will be closed between October 9 and 12 to allow for modifications that will bring the handicapped parking space into compliance with current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.
Brooks Street Crosswalk Improvements Requiring a 10-minute Closure of Coast Highway – Caltrans is finalizing the installation of the in-road warning lights and flashing beacons at Brooks Street crosswalk on Coast Highway. To install the flashing beacons, South Coast Highway has to be closed for 10 minutes on Thursday, Oct 4 around 11:30 a.m. Traffic will be detoured away from South Coast Highway during that time.
If you have any questions regarding this project, contact Mark Trestik, Acting City Engineer at (949) 497-0300.