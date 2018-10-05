Police Files
Suspicious man seen peeking through bushes at TOW
On Tuesday, Oct 2, at 8:12 a.m., LBPD officers responded to reports of a suspicious subject on Alta Laguna Blvd, who was frightening the local residents with his bizarre behavior.
According to LBPD Spokesperson PIO Sgt Jim Cota, “We contacted a male subject, who resides on Mountain View. He appeared to be coming down from drug use and he was advised against questionable hand gestures, imitating a handgun, toward the TOW school and other bizarre behavior. We received other calls of a similar nature a short time later.”
According to the LBPD log, the suspicious person was seen roaming the perimeter of the school at 1:58 p.m. peeking through the bushes at TOW. The suspect was described as a bald male with a mohawk wearing a football sports jersey. He was warned not to come onto the grounds of the school’s campus or he would be arrested.
Sgt Cota said, “SRO Cornelius Ashton will be following up with this subject on this matter. Detectives are aware of the subject, and he will be watched very closely.”
Amorous imbiber hits on women at Pavilions
On Tuesday, Oct 2, at 4:42 p.m., at the 600 block of N Coast Hwy, LBPD officers responded to a male subject smelling of alcohol standing at the entrance of Pavilions refusing to leave.
“He kissed a random customer on the cheek and was asking employees on dates,” according to LBPD Spokesperson PIO Sgt Jim Cota. “Officers got a taxi cab for the subject who lives in town. No one was desirous of prosecution.”
According to police records, the subject was described as a thin, white male approximately 20 years old, wearing white and driving a white Range Rover. Because of his condition, a taxi was requested to drive the subject to his home in the Temple Hills area.
LBPD Chief Farinella clarifies legality of sleeping on beaches
In response to a Stu News inquiry, noting an apparent increase in LBPD police records of individuals reportedly camping on the beach at night, particularly around Main Beach and Crystal Cove, LBPD Chief Laura Farinella clarifies the ordinance in Laguna Beach.
“The Laguna Beach Ordinance states that both beaches and parks are closed from 1 to 5 a.m. This is usually why officers are called to the beach, for individuals sleeping on the beach during these times, Chief Farinella said. “Mere sleeping on the beach is not a violation of the law. Also, the reason you see no arrests is because officers do their best to gain compliance by having them leave and making recommendations where they can legally sleep.”
LBMC 8.05.010 Closing times ordinance reads, “Except as otherwise provided in this Title 18 of the Municipal Code, all city beaches and parks shall be closed to public use at 1 a.m. and shall remain closed until 5 a.m.”
Readers rattled by rattler reports, updates included
In Tuesday’s edition of Stu News, there were several reports of rattlesnakes inside homes and too close for comfort on porches, on the stairs, and undesired locations that concerned some of our readers. So, we turned to our local expert, LBPD Civilian Services Administrator Jim Beres to keep our loyal peeps apprised of the snake situation of rampant rattlers here in Laguna.
As reported on Wednesday, Sept 26, there were two scary incidents of rattlers found inside two local buildings just 11 minutes apart. One snake was spotted at the 20500 block of Sun Valley Drive, where a person reported that a rattlesnake was in their home in their living room.
“The rattlesnake was behind an entertainment center in the living room of the resident’s home. It is unknown how the rattlesnake got in, possibly through an open door. An animal services officer responded, caught the rattlesnake, and relocated the snake to a wilderness area in Laguna Canyon,” Beres explained.
Also, on that same day, one of the other more frightful findings was a rattler found in a restroom.
And even worse the reckless rattler was located at one of our schools.
According to Beres, “The rattlesnake was in a bathroom at El Morro Elementary School. It is unknown how the snake got inside the bathroom. An animal services officer responded, caught the snake, and relocated the snake to a wilderness area in Laguna Canyon.”
Please be cautious because there are too many snakes sneaking around in town. If you find one, make sure to report it to LBPD.