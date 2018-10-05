Business owners in flood zone encouraged to take part in reminder of 2010 Laguna Beach flood
In an ongoing effort to make sure the owners of businesses located in the flood zone and their employees know how to install flood protection devices, the City of Laguna Beach is encouraging participation in the upcoming 6th Annual Flood Prevention Device Practice Installation Day on Monday, Oct 22.
Submitted photo
Reminder of the 2010 flood in Laguna
All people employed to work in a business located within areas of special flood hazards are requested to be trained by the business owner on how to install the flood prevention devices and also be provided a copy of the flood contingency measures plan. This is an annual, voluntary emergency preparedness training event encouraged by FEMA that is held each year on the fourth Monday in October.
“In a flood emergency, it is imperative that business owners and their employees located in the flood zone know how to install their flood protection devices,” said Laguna Beach Director of Community Development Greg Pfost. “This practice installation day is simple training that can make all of the difference in a flood emergency.”
For more information on the 6th Annual Flood Prevention Device Practice Installation Day, contact the City of Laguna Beach Code Enforcement Office at (949) 497-0301.