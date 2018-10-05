Indulge in foodie paradise under the stars: Taste of Laguna returns to FOA grounds on Thursday, Oct 18
Photos by Scott Brashier
Join Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce for a night of tasty bites and delicious drinks from Laguna’s finest restaurants. The Festival of Arts grounds will be transformed into a paradise of delectable food and libations on Thursday, Oct 18 from 6 until 9 p.m. It’s the Chamber’s favorite night of the year, so they are going to kick it up a notch!
Taste of Laguna features local restaurants and celebrates award-winning chefs at a fabulous open-air venue with music and fun under the stars. Share tiny bites of your most popular menu items, signature recipes, or specialty dishes with over 700 foodie lovers. This showcases what is unique about each restaurant.
Click on photo for larger image
2017 Taste of Laguna offerings from Royal Hawaiian
Attendees will enjoy selections from favorite local Laguna Beach spots including: Jan’s Health Bar, Kitchen in the Canyon, Laguna Beach Beer Company, Las Brisas, Lumberyard, Mozambique, Nick’s, Okura Sushi, Reunion Kitchen & Drink, Rooftop, Sapphire, Sergio’s Empanadas, Skyloft, Slice Pizza, South of Nick’s, Starfish Laguna,
Terra Laguna Beach, The Cliff, The Grove on Forest, Three Seventy Common Kitchen + Drink, Ti Amo by IL Barone, Tommy Bahama, Watermarc, and Whole Foods.
Additional local spots represented include: Amenah, Asada Boat Canyon, L.P.
Broadway by Amar Santana, Circle K, Dizz’s As Is, Laguna Baguettes, Laguna Beach Beer Company, Laguna Beach Brewery & Grille, Las Brisas Restaurant, Main Street Bar & Cabaret, Maro Wood Grill, Oak Restaurant, Organic Cellar, Royal Hawaiian, Ruby’s Diner, Rugg Wines, Sapphire Laguna Restaurant & Pantry, Temecula Olive Oil Company, Tequila Partida, Vine and Fork, Wine Gallery Bar & Kitchen, Tortilla Republic, Catmosphere Laguna, Inc., Tommy Bahama, La Casa Del Camino (Kya/Rooftop), Nick’s, Olive Oil & Beyond, and South of Nicks.
Click on photo for larger image
Bowls of delectable delights from last year’s Taste of Laguna
Participants rave about this event. “We have been going to the Taste of Laguna for years now and always look forward to seeing the community come together for such a wonderful evening. Getting to speak to the teams behind our favorite local establishments as well as sampling the best of what they have to offer keeps us coming back year after year. The beer, wine, and cocktails are always the icing on the cake,” says a local.
Taste of Laguna features a variety of locally sourced food, whether it be artisan influenced, internationally inspired, infused, sweet, spicy, perfectly paired, oven-baked, gourmet, gluten-free or farm fresh, craft brewed, aged in a keg, or mixed in a blender, all the exhibitors shine, and foodies will be in heaven!
General admission is $85, sales end on October 16.
VIP admission is $150, sales end on October 16. VIP tickets include access to a VIP Reception and private area at Terra Laguna Beach on the Festival of Arts grounds, along with a special VIP swag bag and one drink ticket good for beer or wine only at the cash bar. Enjoy free parking, early entry to the event, a designated entry lane, and many more exclusive perks. Also includes admission to official after party at The Royal Hawaiian.
FOA is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Rd.
For tickets and more information, go to www.tasteoflagunabeach.com.