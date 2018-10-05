LOCA Art & Sea Lions Workshop at PMMC Oct 13
LOCA Arts Education is offering an Art and Sea Lions workshop on Saturday, Oct 13, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., at Pacific Marine Mammal Center. Families, groups, and beginners are invited.
The exciting morning experience includes a docent-led viewing of live sea lions, a presentation on the rescue and rehabilitation work of the center, and a fun, step-by-step watercolor class with well-known local artist September McGee.
Submitted photo
Enjoy an exciting Art & Sea Lions experience with artist September McGee at PMMC
Participants will learn to paint a sea lion using watercolor and ink on synthetic paper. The ost is $20 for adults, and $15 for those aged 6 and up, with a paid adult.
Free on-site parking is included. Advance registration is required; visit the calendar at www.LOCAarts.org or call (949) 363-4700 to register.
Pacific Marine Mammal Center is at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road, one block north of the Dog Park.