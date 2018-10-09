A Cook’s Delight – Stock the Kitchen Tour Oct 14
If well-appointed kitchens stir your soul, don’t miss the Stock the Pantry Kitchen Tour on Sunday, Oct 14, from 1 to 4 p.m. This self-guided visit to five local homes, sponsored by the Mike Johnson Group, will raise funds for two beloved local causes, the Laguna Food Pantry and SchoolPower.
Tickets are $50 each, available here. After purchasing tickets, guests will receive a list of the addresses of homes on the tour and proceed at their own pace. When the tour ends at 3 p.m., ticketholders are invited to convene for conversation and refreshments at the Old House Garden Café at 320 N Coast Hwy.
Submitted photo
Don’t miss the Stock the Pantry Kitchen Tour on October 14, a peek inside five beautiful Laguna Beach homes
“The kitchen is the heart of every home,” said Mike Johnson, whose Compass real estate group is planning the tour. “This first-time event offers a chance to take a close look at some incredible kitchens, many that have never been open to the public in any way and in some of the most unusual homes in Laguna. We’re excited that every dollar raised will go to support two of our favorite nonprofit groups that feed hungry families and further fortify our great Laguna schools.”
For more information, call Sylvia Ames at the Mike Johnson Group at (949) 295-0570.