Bevy of classic cars cruised into Laguna Beach for the 15th Annual Classic Car Show on Sunday
Photos by Scott Brashier
Classic car enthusiasts were in automobile heaven this Sunday at the 15th Annual Laguna Beach Classic Car Show, hosted by the Rotary Club of Laguna Beach. The show is designed to attract the finest examples in each category, and this year was no exception. Classic cars on display were all models made before the early ‘70s. Proceeds from the event go to local charities.
An invitation to take a peek under the hood
A Volkswagen beauty
Car displays its collection of little cars
Gorgeous classic won its category
Polished to perfection