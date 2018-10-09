Bevy of classic cars cruised into Laguna Beach for the 15th Annual Classic Car Show on Sunday

Photos by Scott Brashier

Classic car enthusiasts were in automobile heaven this Sunday at the 15th Annual Laguna Beach Classic Car Show, hosted by the Rotary Club of Laguna Beach. The show is designed to attract the finest examples in each category, and this year was no exception. Classic cars on display were all models made before the early ‘70s. Proceeds from the event go to local charities.

Bevy of red and blue cars

An invitation to take a peek under the hood

Bevy of Volkswagen

A Volkswagen beauty

Bevy of little car collection

Car displays its collection of little cars

Bevy of orange car

Gorgeous classic won its category

Bevy of chrome

Polished to perfection