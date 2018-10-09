Laguna Beach Firefighters show support during Cancer Prevention Month
During the month of October, Laguna Beach Firefighters are showing their support for Cancer Prevention Month by wearing blue and pink T-shirts. The goal of this campaign is to bring awareness to cancer, not only for firefighters who are battling the disease but also for family, friends, and members of the community who have lost their battle, or are currently battling this disease.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Laguna Beach Firefighters show their support during October in their specially designed T-shirts
T-shirts worn by the firefighters are available for purchase by the general public with all proceeds going to the Firefighters Cancer Support Network, a nonprofit organization providing assistance and one-on-one mentoring to thousands of cancer-affected firefighters and their families. The Firefighter Cancer Support Network also delivers extensive firefighting cancer awareness and prevention training to fire departments nationwide.
The Laguna Beach Fire Department is proud to have participated in this annual awareness event since 2013. “This is definitely a cause that hits home for us,” said Laguna Beach Fire Chief Mike Garcia. “Within the last eight years, three retired members of the Laguna Beach Fire Department have been diagnosed with cancer. Two of them have lost their lives to the disease and one is actively fighting it. We do this to show our support for them.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
The proceeds from the T-shirts go to the Firefighters Cancer Support Network
Statistics surrounding cancer and firefighters (from the Cancer Support Network): Cancer has caused 61% of the career firefighter line of duty deaths from January 2002 to December 2016 according to data from the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF); Cancer has caused 70% of the line-of-duty deaths for career firefighters in 2016; Firefighters have a 9% higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer than the general U.S. population; Firefighters have a 14% higher risk of dying from cancer than the general US population.
“This is extremely important for all of us,” said Laguna Beach Engineer Firefighter Paramedic Pat Cary. “We all have coworkers, family members or friends who are currently battling cancer or who have lost their lives to this disease. Each year during the month of October, our goal is to bring awareness to this disease and support to those who are currently battling it.”
According to the American Cancer Association, you can reduce your risk of cancer by making healthy choices like eating right, staying active and not smoking. Regular self-exams and screenings for various types of cancers – such as cancer of the skin, colon, cervix and breast – can increase your chances of discovering cancer early, when treatment is most likely to be successful. Ask your doctor about the best cancer screening options for you.
T-shirts are available for purchase by the general public on the Laguna Beach Firefighters Association website at www.lagunabeachfirefighters.com. Each shirt costs $20 plus $5 for shipping and handling. All proceeds go directly to the Firefighters Cancer Support Network.