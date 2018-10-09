Laguna Beach Garden Club presents guest speaker Donald Olson on Friday
The Laguna Beach Garden Club proudly presents guest speaker Donald Olson on Friday. Olson will discuss Garden Goddesses: Four California Women and Their Legendary Gardens at Laguna Presbyterian Church. A social starts at 9:30 a.m. and the club meeting kicks off at 10 a.m.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Laguna Beach is home to many legendary gardens along the coast
Donald will lead an informative and entertaining tour of four spectacular California gardens, introducing attendees to the larger-than-life personalities who created them. Among the four women are: Kate Sessions, the “Mother of Balboa Park”; Florence Yoch, who designed gardens for Hollywood moguls as well as the garden sets for Tara in “Gone With the Wind”; Virginia Robinson, who created the first estate garden in Beverly Hills; and Ganna Walska, a flamboyant opera singer who used her immense wealth to create Lotusland in Santa Barbara, and is considered by many to be among the top ten gardens of the world.
Donald Olson is a travel writer, novelist, and playwright with a longtime interest in gardens and gardening. His work has appeared in the New York Times, National Geographic, and other national publications. An avid gardener himself, Olson has been exploring the great gardens of Europe and the Pacific Northwest for many years.
Before or after the meeting, guests are invited to browse the outdoor “Garden Boutique” where donated garden-related items and plants can be purchased at “dirt-cheap” prices. Fantastic garden gloves are only $7 per pair.
The public is welcome and there is no charge for guests on their first visit.
Parking is free in the Laguna Canyon Road lot (spaces 300-422) or $3 for all day in spaces 185-228.
For more information on the garden club, visit www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.
Laguna Presbyterian is located at 415 Forest Ave.