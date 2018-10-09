Laguna Beach Library presents Author Talk, Baseball History in SoCal, this Saturday
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Laguna Beach Library will host three special authors on Saturday
On Saturday, Oct 13 at 2 p.m., Laguna Beach Library presents an Author Talk, Under the Sun: Baseball History in Southern California. The community is invited to this special event just in time for the baseball playoffs.
Local author Jean Hastings Ardell will share from her book Making My Pitch, the story of Lia Jane Borders, one of the first females to play men’s professional baseball.
Amy Essington, author of the Integration of the Pacific Coast League, will also be speaking at the event. Her book explores how Hawaiian, Native Americans, Asians, and African Americans were among the players in this minor league team.
Andy McCue, author of Mover and Shaker: Walter O’Malley, the Dodgers & Baseball’s Westward Expansion will explore the rich history of baseball in Southern California.
This is a free program for all interested adults. Call the library with any questions at (949) 497-1733.
The Laguna Beach Library is located at 363 Glenneyre St.