Laguna Beach Live! presents Lavender Bass this Thursday at LAM
This Thursday, Oct 11 from 7 - 8 p.m., Laguna Beach Live! presents Lavender Bass at Laguna Art Museum, featuring musical artists Christin Phelps Webb and Jeness Johnson.
Christin Phelps Webb is a freelance chamber and orchestral bassoonist based in Los Angeles, frequently performing with top Southern California orchestras. Although in high demand as a studio musician, Christin’s passion is performing chamber music. She has been a member of several popular ensembles including Orion Winds, Ceora Winds, and the New Chamber Ensemble. Christin maintains a private teaching studio in the San Fernando Valley, conducts clinics and master classes, and will soon publish several of her chamber music arrangements that have been performed and recorded by Ceora Winds.
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Bassoonist Christin Phelps Webb will perform this Thursday at LAM with cellist Jeness Johnson
International cello soloist Jeness Johnson combines passion and virtuosity unlike any other cellist of her generation. Jeness has performed worldwide including Severance Hall, the Lincoln Center, the Walt Disney Concert Hall, and Teatro Sociale in Como, Italy. She has developed her own unique improvisational skills and enjoys improvising, composing, and recording for film and television. She currently resides in Los Angeles where she is in high demand as a soloist and recording artist.
Live! at the Museum takes place the second Thursday of each month from 7 - 8 p.m. The concert is free to museum members and to non-members with museum admission. Seats are held until 6:50 p.m. Additional seats are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
For more information about the series and other concerts, visit www.lagunabeachlive.org or call (949) 715-9713.