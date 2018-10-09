Laguna Greenbelt presents documentary on fifty years of preservation Nov 29
The Laguna Greenbelt, Inc. presents the recently completed documentary “The Laguna Greenbelt: Fifty Years of Preservation” on Thursday, Nov 29 from 7 - 9 p.m. at Soka University.
Laguna Greenbelt is a grassroots organization that has worked to protect wildlife habitat around Laguna Beach and contiguous to Soka University since 1968.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Laguna Canyon Road
Founder Jim Dilley sought to preserve a “greenbelt” of open space and the Laguna Greenbelt led efforts to preserve a coastal wilderness area that is now almost four times the size that Dilley envisioned – 22,000 beautiful acres.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Bobcats are rarely seen but they are out there in the Wilderness Parks
There will be a panel discussion after the documentary featuring Ron Chilcote, Harry Huggins and Charles Michael Murray (co-producers of the documentary).
The event is free to the public. For more information, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit www.lagunagreenbelt.org.
Soka University is located at 1 University Dr., Aliso Viejo. The event will be in Pauling Haul - 216.