Laguna Tiki lovers escaped to Tikiland over the weekend in the Canyon 

Photos by Scott Brashier

The Tikiland marketplace on Sunday featured over 60 Tiki artists and vendors

On Sunday, Tiki lovers from all over delighted in the third Tikiland Trading Co. marketplace sponsored by Royal Hawaiian. Over two thousand locals and visitors enjoyed over 60 Tiki artists, vendors and Tiki makers at the Art-A-Fair festival grounds in the Laguna Canyon.

Laguna Tiki lovers dance

Tiki lovers enjoyed dancing to the wonderful musical entertainment

Musical entertainment for the day included performances from Jason Lee and the RIP Tides, Big Poi Combo, Keanuenue Polynesian Entertainers and Ukulena. 

Laguna Tiki lovers band

Jason Lee and the RIP Tides rocked the stage on Sunday

Laguna Tiki lovers vendor

Locals felt the ocean breeze while strolling amongst their favorite Tiki artists, makers and vendors

Laguna Tiki lovers Hasty

(L-R) Tiki Tony, Anne-Waterman-Tanner, Joel Tanner, and Hasty Honarker enjoyed a grand Tiki time on Sunday