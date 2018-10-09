Laguna Tiki lovers escaped to Tikiland over the weekend in the Canyon
Photos by Scott Brashier
Click on photo for a larger image
The Tikiland marketplace on Sunday featured over 60 Tiki artists and vendors
On Sunday, Tiki lovers from all over delighted in the third Tikiland Trading Co. marketplace sponsored by Royal Hawaiian. Over two thousand locals and visitors enjoyed over 60 Tiki artists, vendors and Tiki makers at the Art-A-Fair festival grounds in the Laguna Canyon.
Click on photo for a larger image
Tiki lovers enjoyed dancing to the wonderful musical entertainment
Musical entertainment for the day included performances from Jason Lee and the RIP Tides, Big Poi Combo, Keanuenue Polynesian Entertainers and Ukulena.
Click on photo for a larger image
Jason Lee and the RIP Tides rocked the stage on Sunday
Click on photo for a larger image
Locals felt the ocean breeze while strolling amongst their favorite Tiki artists, makers and vendors
Click on photo for a larger image
(L-R) Tiki Tony, Anne-Waterman-Tanner, Joel Tanner, and Hasty Honarker enjoyed a grand Tiki time on Sunday