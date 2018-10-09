Laguna Beach Unified continues to exceed standards in 2018 CAASPP results

The results of the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP) tests, which were completed by students in grades 3-8 and 11 last spring, have been released by the California Department of Education. The latest data from the CDE shows that the Laguna Beach Unified School District continues to be one of the highest performing districts in California in English language arts (ELA) and mathematics.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

LBUSD scores in math and ELA have been on the rise since 2015

Established in 2014, the CAASPP System is California’s academic assessment system that measures California Standard’s achievement for grades 3 through 8 and 11 in English and mathematics. Now in its fourth year, the computer-based tests use California’s challenging academic standards and ask students to write, think critically, and solve complex problems.

Overall, LBUSD scores have risen 6 percent in ELA and 8 percent in math since 2015. The table below reflects the percentage of students who met or exceeded state standards throughout all four years of the new assessment system.

“We are thrilled to see this continuous improvement for our students in literacy and mathematics,” said Director of Assessment and Accountability Dr. Chad Mabery. He continued, “This level of academic excellence and growth across four years speaks volumes about the dedication and efforts of our students, teachers, and instructional leaders.”

Students in the district continue to earn some of the highest levels of proficiency for ELA/Literacy and mathematics in the county and state. Overall, in Orange County, the percent of proficient students in ELA was 58 percent and 49 percent in mathematics, while LBUSD students averaged 82 percent in ELA and 74 percent in mathematics. For the state of California, 50 percent of students were proficient in ELA, and 39 percent of students were proficient in mathematics.

Because CAASPP tests are given statewide, they provide an opportunity to measure the skills of all students against the same academic standards in the same way. The results are posted annually on the CAASPP results website. Parents receive a written report of their child’s scores and can compare progress from one year to the next.

The Board of Education will receive an informational report regarding the CAASPP scores at the October 9 board meeting.

Assistance League of LB is looking for women who want to make a difference in the community

The Assistance League of Laguna Beach is looking for women who care about the community and want to make a difference. On Monday, Oct 15 at 10 a.m., those interested are invited to a Prospective Member Coffee at the ALLB Chapter House.

Submitted photo

The ladies of the Assistance League of Laguna Beach out serving in the community

Volunteers are needed in the Thrift Shop and to serve on one of the many Philanthropic Committees.

For more information, contact Reann at (949) 494-6097.

Assistance League of Laguna Beach is located at 547 Catalina St.

Lagunatics now showing at No Square Theatre

The latest edition of Lagunatics, a locals’ favorite send-up of everything loved (and not) about our beloved city, opened on Friday to a full house. Performances continue every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night in October.

Submitted photo

This year’s targets include goats, the City Council, undergrounding the power lines, Prop P, pocket parks, the Village Entrance, LBPD, Accessory Dwelling Units, public art, tree trimming, Laguna Art Museum, parking fees, Gay Pride, and the return of the echinoderms.

The show’s run closes on Sunday, Oct 28 with a FinalaGala party catered by Pavilions Newport Coast, and beverages provided by Absolution Brewing Company. Snacks and beverages are available at all other performances as well.

Tickets are $35 and $40 for Sunday performances, $45 and $55 for Fridays and Saturdays, and $100 and $110 (VIP) for the final night FinalaGala.

For additional information on events, auditions, classes, and to purchase tickets, visit www.nosquare.org.

Something for everyone in our wilderness parks

Reservations required

Sign-up online:

www.lagunacanyon.org/activities

949-923-2235. Parking: $3

Laguna Coast

Wilderness Park

California Native Plants and Uses

Tues, Oct 9

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Learn about the many fascinating uses of California native plants during the pre-mission period on this 2-mile hike (490-ft. elevation gain) over steep and uneven terrain. This hike will focus on plants used historically for tools, food and building materials. For ages 12 and up. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve (I-5 or 405 south to 133 south to stoplight at 73 toll road; make a U-turn, go 1 block. Dilley is on the right). For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3/vehicle.





Keep It Wild – Aliso Creek

Wed, Oct 10

9 a.m. – Noon

Join Laguna Canyon Foundation and OC Parks at a habitat restoration stewardship event in Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, and learn and work together to create a healthier habitat for the native plants and wildlife that call the canyon their home. Depending on the time of year, volunteers will assist with various stewardship activities, including removal of non-native plants, seed collection, and/or planting of native plants. No experience is necessary and all tools will be provided. Please wear long pants, closed-toe shoes, sun protection and bring water. Come out and join the team to help restore the wild lands we all enjoy! Youth ages 16 and 17 are eligible to volunteer with parent permission. A form is required to be signed by their parent or guardian prior to starting the volunteer activities. Youth under the age of 16 are not eligible to volunteer unless accompanied by an adult or guardian. Forms are available on this page. Aliso Viejo Community Park, 150 Cedarbrook, Aliso Viejo. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: Free for Keep It Wild volunteers!





REI Trail Stewardship Day

Thurs, Oct 11

9 – 11 a.m.

If you use a wilderness park for hiking, biking, photography or just relaxing, trail stewardship will be right up your alley! Get up close and personal with the trail you use; you’ll see the trails in a whole new way. No experience necessary. This is FUN hard work. Whatever your skill level is, there is a job to do: clearing drains of brush; building “gargoyles”; moving dirt or building an in-slope turn. Volunteers will be using tools such as loppers, picks, shovels and McLeods to restore features that protect the trail and/or build new features to improve trail sustainability. Refreshments will be served. Please wear long pants, closed-toed shoes and sun protection and bring plenty of water. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, 20101 Laguna Canyon Rd. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun.





Nursery and Plant Care

Sat, Oct 13

8 – 11 a.m.

Join Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers in beautiful Laguna Coast Wilderness Park at the native plant nursery, and care for native plants from their seed stage to their mature, ready-to-be planted stage. Volunteers may collect seeds, sow seeds in flats, bump plants up, plant at restoration sites, sterilize plant containers, and/or help maintain the facilities for the plants. Gain hands-on experience with habitat restoration while working alongside other zany and interesting plant lovers! Wear closed toe shoes, layered clothing and sun protection. Bring water. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Willow Canyon Staging Area (west side of Laguna Canyon Rd/SR-133, just south of El Toro Road). Park and walk up the gravel trail 100 yards to get to the small native plant nursery, just before the trailers. Free parking passes will be provided for you at the nursery. Youth ages 16 and 17 are eligible to volunteer with parent permission. A form is required to be signed by their parent or guardian prior to starting the volunteer activities. Youth under the age of 16 are not eligible to volunteer unless accompanied by an adult or guardian. Online reservations required at:

www.lagunacanyon.org/activities.

For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun.





Trail Stewardship Day

Sun, Oct 14

8 a.m. – Noon

If you use the wilderness park for hiking, biking, photography or just relaxing, trail stewardship will be right up your alley! Get up close and personal with the trail you use; you’ll see the trails in a whole new way. No experience necessary. This is FUN hard work. Whatever your skill level is, there is a job to do: clearing drains of brush; building “gargoyles;” moving dirt or building an in-slope turn. Volunteers will be using tools such as loppers, picks, shovels and McLeods to restore features that protect the trail and/or build new features to improve trail sustainability. For ages 15 years and up, with a parent waiver form for those underage. Refreshments will be served. Please wear long pants, closed-toed shoes and sun protection and bring plenty of water.

For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun.

Aliso and Wood Canyons

Wilderness Park

Discovery Hike

Wed, Oct 10

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Explore beautiful Wood Canyon and discover its native flora and fauna with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteer naturalists on this steep, uneven and rocky 5-mile hike (depending on trail choice, up to a 500-ft. elevation gain). While the group will stop from time to time, spending moments to “discover,” this hike isn’t for beginners. Please wear closed toe hiking shoes and sun protection and bring plenty of water. Meet at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, Canyon View Staging Area. From Pacific Park/Canyon Vistas intersection, go northwest on Canyon Vistas. Park legally (note street signs) on or near Canyon Vistas, preferably between Coastal Oak and Madia (22144 region of Canyon Vistas). The group will meet on the paved sidewalk easement leading toward Wood Canyon Trail. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: Free.





Yoga Hike

Wed, Oct 10

9 – 10:30 a.m.

Stretch your mind and body on this 2.4-mile hike with a yoga twist over steep and uneven terrain (100-ft. elevation gain) led by Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Please bring a towel and water – yoga mat optional. For ages 12 and up. Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, Canyon View Staging Area: Begin at Wood Canyon Trail off Canyon Vistas in Aliso Viejo. From Pacific Park/Canyon Vistas intersection, go northwest on Canyon Vistas. Park legally (note street signs) on or near Canyon Vistas, preferably between Coastal Oak and Madia (22144 region of Canyon Vistas). Wood Canyon Trail starts as a paved sidewalk between a neighborhood park and tree-lined easement, then becomes a dirt trail into the canyon. Hike leaders and participants will meet at the end of the paved sidewalk, entering the canyon. Online reservations required. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: Free.

Crystal Cove State Park

crystalcovestatepark.org

If you love hiking, lace up those boots. The backcountry and wilderness areas offer you 18 miles of hiking trails through 2,400 acres of native wilderness, mostly the endangered coastal sage scrub plant community. For energetic backpackers, there are three environmental campgrounds, one in the canyon and two at the higher elevations. The higher trails offer beautiful vistas of the mountainous backcountry, geological formations and the Pacific Ocean. Exploring the lower trails offers hiking through riparian woodlands with oak and sycamore trees along the seasonal Moro Creek. Whether you trek the high or low trails or both, you will see native plants and animals that call this park home.

Sea Glass Wrapping

Wed, Oct 10

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Join Crystal Cove Conservancy for sea glass wrapping on Wednesdays. Learn the art of wire-wrapping sea glass from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. in the Education Commons in Crystal Cove State Park Historic District. Turn a found item into a beautiful piece of jewelry. Park in the Los Trancos lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then walk across the street or take the shuttle). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Science Saturday

Sat, Oct 13

9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Learn more about how to protect our coastline at Field Science Saturday. Become a citizen scientist alongside Crystal Cove Conservancy and collect data on coastal ecosystem monitoring projects in the park. Meet at the Historic District Education Commons by the Beachcomber Cafe. Park in the Los Trancos lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then walk through the tunnel or take the shuttle). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Beachside Chat

Sat, Oct 13

Noon – 3 p.m.

Stop by Ranger Alex’s Beachside Chat table and learn about some of the fun and interesting animals that live at Crystal Cove State Park. Find Alex and her bounty of nature props near the Historic District Education Commons by the Beachcomber Cafe. Park in the Los Trancos lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then walk through the tunnel or take the shuttle). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Fall Nature Hike

Sun, Oct 14, 9 a.m.

Autumn is a lovely season to hike in the park and learn about the local nature. Join park naturalists on a family nature hike at Crystal Cove State Park to learn about the plants and animals living in the park. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park follow the signs to the Campground/Moro day use). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Love birds?

Bring a pair of binoculars and look for feathered friends who have adapted to Crystal Cove, as you hike the trails, which go from easy to strenuous. Among the birds you might spot: Anna’s Hummingbird, American Kestrel, Black-Bellied Plover, Black Phoebe, Brown Pelican and the Great Blue Heron. For a directory of birds, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org/

birds-of-crystal-cove. For a trail map, visit https://crystalcove.org/wp-content/

uploads/2017/05/CrystalCove_

Trails_Map.pdf.

Cassins kingbird





About Tidepool Etiquette: Crystal Cove State Park is a Marine Protected Area. Taking or possessing tidepool sea life is illegal. To help preserve the longevity of the tidepools: never remove animals, shells or rocks; never pick up animals, observe them where they are; walk gently, taking care not to step on plants.