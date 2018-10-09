Dianne’s Creature Feature(s)
Nuggets from Nestor
By DIANNE RUSSELL
Almost a year ago, I encountered Leonard Porto III and Nestor downtown, and I haven’t heard from either of them until a few days ago. Just to refresh your memory, here’s the original story.
While I was waiting in front of Slice for the opening reception to begin, a gentleman walked past me holding a cat attached to a long dangling leash.
Of course, I had to pet the cat.
“Who’s this?” I asked.
Click on photo for larger image
Photo by Dianne Russell
Leonard Porto III and Nestor when I met them last year
“Nestor.” The man, who tells me his name is Leonard, looks in the direction of the restaurant. “He’s hoping they have Mouse-eronni pizza in there,” he says with a smile.
Nestor, however, does not smile.
Did Leonard mean to say Nestor wanted mouse-a-rella cheese on his pizza, I wonder?
“Oh, and he likes open-mice night at Mozambique.” Leonard beams.
I think that’s pretty funny. But Nestor looks away. Maybe he doesn’t like Leonard’s delivery. As comedians say, it’s all in the timing.
Turns out Nestor’s owner, Leonard Porto III, adopted the cat comic while he (Leonard, that is) was volunteering at the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter. He and Nestor had both been there about a year, when Leonard finally took him home.
Click on photo for larger image
Photo by Leonard Porto III
Nestor caught in a less comedic mood
Leonard admits that at one time he too was homeless, but I wasn’t able to get his full story. He says that he’s well known around town. After coming out with a few more mouse-centered jokes, I give Leonard my card and ask him to email me more of Nestor’s material.
But I heard nothing until last Friday. Out of the blue, I got an email from Leonard with a new picture of Nestor and some prime comments, or as I now call them, “nuggets from Nestor.”
“Litter is for the litter box, not the Twitter box!” he says.
Thank you, Nestor, for your words of wisdom. I look forward to next month’s news nuggets.
You can teach a cat anything – that it wants to do...Anonymous