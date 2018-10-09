The Laguna Beach Historical Society presents: The 1993 fire – 25 years later
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
The smokiness of the 1993 fire seen from Coast Hwy
The Laguna Beach Historical Society invites the community to a gathering on the 25-year anniversary of the 1993 fire on Thursday, Oct 18 at 7:30 p.m., at Susi Q. Gene Felder will be presenting historical photographs and information on the 1993 fire in Laguna Beach. The event is free.
The rate of the fire was one to be noted and remembered 25 years later. The top half of Emerald Canyon burned at a rate of 100 acres per minute. The fire flashed across LCR in six places with 200-foot flame heights.
The fire burned 1 1/4 miles of brush in seventeen minutes to Canyon Acres. It also held enough strength to overrun the Command Post at Thurston School. The fire jumped Park Ave and Temple Hills Dr lost 27 homes. The winds shifted at 10 p.m., and by midnight OCFD declared the Laguna Fire contained.
For more information, including how to become a member of the Laguna Beach Historical Society, visit www.lagunabeachhistory.org. Membership packages start at just $25 per year.
Susi Q Center is located at 380 Third St.