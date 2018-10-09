Stardust transforms the genius of Bowie into a genius performance by Complexions Contemporary Ballet
By DIANNE RUSSELL
On Friday evening, a packed Laguna Playhouse audience was fortunate enough to witness the transformation of the songs of revered icon David Bowie into a dance performance like no other. And the audience responded with a lengthy standing ovation at the conclusion of the program.
Stardust took an array of Bowie’s hits – Changes, Life on Mars, 1984, Rock n Roll Suicide, and The Young Americans, to name a few, and created a powerful, moving visual imprint, inspired by his unique personas and his restless artistic invention. Included in the evening program were excerpts from Complexions’ legendary contemporary repertory.
Click on photo for larger image
Photo by Amber Bliss
A breathtaking moment in Stardust
With each song, The Company, with select extraordinary performances by Brandon Gray, Craig Dionne, Jared Brunson, Maxfield Haynes, and Tim Stickney, wowed and mesmerized the audience.
Complexions represents one of the most recognized and respected performing arts brands in the world. Founded in 1994 by master choreographer Dwight Rhoden and the legendary Desmond Richardson, Complexions’ foremost innovation is to remove any barriers to creative expression, not reinforce them. And true to this objective, the performance obliterated any conceptions one might have about dance.
Click on photo for larger image
Photo by Christie Ball
Curtain call
A few years ago, Paul Morley, who wrote a biography of David Bowie, offered this great description of Bowie as part of the UK exhibition David Bowie Is. “He was the human equivalent of a Google search, a portal through which you could step into an amazing, very different wider world,” said Morley. “He flooded plain everyday reality with extraordinary.”
In this tribute to Bowie, this is exactly what Complexions did: it took us into another dimension, deep into outer space to travel the galaxies with his songs. This Company is other worldly in the brilliance of their performances.
The choreography by David Rhoden is so stunning it defies description. Adding to the overall mystic were the dazzling glam rock costumes (designed by Christine Darch) and the glitzy makeup. The lighting and set design by Michael Korsch contributed greatly to the ethereal mood.
Rhoden says, “Complexions challenges audiences to ‘Open your eyes to the possibilities of movement without restraint.’” And, transfixed with amazement, we certainly did.
For more information on Laguna Dance Festival, go to www.lagundancefestival.org.