Opening night of Lagunatics brings out locals in outlandish costumes who laughed the night away

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

This year’s Lagunatics festivities began with an opening night costume party, “Pimp My Premiere.” Attendees wore creative garb, the sillier the better, while enjoying nibbles and libations.

Opening night Bree and friend

No Square Theatre Founding Artistic Director, Bree Burgess Rosen, and friend

Opening night Buckle

Laura Buckle and daughter Lula

Opening night goats

Goats crossing Laguna Canyon Rd

Opening night community garden

South Laguna Community Gardens

Opening night summer breeze

Spoof of Summer Breeze

Opening night councilmembers

Grand Finale – Council Candidates – “Someone just dropped out”

Lagunatics runs every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through October, and closes on Sunday, Oct 28 with a FinalaGala party catered by Pavilions Newport Coast, and beverages provided by Absolution Brewing Company. 

Snacks and beverages are available at all other performances as well.

For ticket prices and more information, go to www.nosquare.org or call (949) 715-0333.

No Square Theatre is located at Legion Hall, 384 Legion St.