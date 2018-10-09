Opening night of Lagunatics brings out locals in outlandish costumes who laughed the night away
Photos by Mary Hurlbut
This year’s Lagunatics festivities began with an opening night costume party, “Pimp My Premiere.” Attendees wore creative garb, the sillier the better, while enjoying nibbles and libations.
Click on photo for larger image
No Square Theatre Founding Artistic Director, Bree Burgess Rosen, and friend
Click on photo for larger image
Laura Buckle and daughter Lula
Click on photo for larger image
Goats crossing Laguna Canyon Rd
Click on photo for larger image
South Laguna Community Gardens
Click on photo for larger image
Spoof of Summer Breeze
Click on photo for larger image
Grand Finale – Council Candidates – “Someone just dropped out”
Lagunatics runs every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through October, and closes on Sunday, Oct 28 with a FinalaGala party catered by Pavilions Newport Coast, and beverages provided by Absolution Brewing Company.
Snacks and beverages are available at all other performances as well.
For ticket prices and more information, go to www.nosquare.org or call (949) 715-0333.
No Square Theatre is located at Legion Hall, 384 Legion St.