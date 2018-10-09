Police Files
Man beaten bloody at bus stop reportedly for no apparent reason
On Wednesday, Oct 3, at 9:25 p.m., at Cleo Street and South Coast Highway, LBPD officers were dispatched for an assault that had reportedly just occurred involving a man hitting another man. A description of the suspect was given and dispatch advised the suspect had gone into the underground parking lot at a local hotel. He was described as a white male with light hair, a medium build, with tattoos on his arms, and wearing a light color short sleeve shirt.
According to LBPD police logs, the victim said that he didn’t know the suspect or why he hit him. A witness corroborated and said, “The attack was completely unprovoked.”
“The victim had a bloody face and mouth but was declining medical attention,” LBPD Spokesperson PIO Sgt Jim Cota said. “Officers conducted a search and investigation and were able to locate the suspect in a room at the hotel.”
The victim was desirous of prosecution and Nicholas Tyler Lilley, 27, of Laguna Beach, was arrested for battery. The victim is a resident of Santa Ana.
“Yes, the attack was unprovoked and occurred at a bus bench,” Sgt Cota added.
Bail was set at $500.
Man allegedly moons another, pulls apart plants, and then commits arson at the library
On Friday, Oct 5 at 1:49 a.m., at the 300 block of Glenneyre Street, LBPD officers responded to the City Library in reference to a man allegedly exposing himself by mooning the reporting party. After that, the suspect reportedly went into the garden area outside the library and started pulling apart plants.
“Upon the officers’ arrival, Brian O’Connor lit a bundle of newspapers on fire in front of the Library,” Sgt Cota said. “O’Connor had a second bundle of newspapers near him and attempted to throw the second bindle on the fully engulfed fire before the officer intervened.”
Brian Keith Michael O’Connor, 56, of Laguna Beach, was arrested for arson.
“O’Conner is homeless and claims an address of the ASL,” Sgt Cota added.
Thalia Street squatter takes over home for months, busted two days before birthday
On Saturday, Oct 6 at 1:25 p.m., LBPD officers responded to the 100 block of Thalia Street for a squatter inside a vacant residence. The trespasser was reported by a real estate agent, who had video of the intruder and contacted the homeowner.
“The homeowner came home to the property and found the homeless suspect living inside the residence,” Sgt Cota said. “The suspect had all his personal property and food inside the residence, stating he had been living there the past four months.”
The homeowner was desirous of prosecution and signed a private person arrest form. Robert Oxier, 36, with no known residence, was placed under arrest for trespassing and later released.
Bail was set at $500.
Second domestic battery charge for Laguna Beach man in two weeks
On Wednesday, Oct 3 at 7:39 p.m., at the 3000 block of Dorn Court, LBPD officers responded to a residence in reference to a domestic violence investigation. At the time of the call, the reporting party said they were now in separate rooms. She was in the bedroom and he was in the kitchen.
Damon Harold Roberts, 59, of Laguna Beach, was taken into custody for misdemeanor domestic battery. According to Sgt Cota, Roberts allegedly pushed the 71-year-old alleged victim and poked her in the face.
“He was arrested for similar circumstances approximately two weeks ago,” Sgt Cota said. “An Emergency Protective Order was obtained, and Adult Protective Services was notified.”
Bail was set at $1,000.