Festival of Mosaics mural project seeks donated tiles for community mosaic project at NC Church
Neighborhood Congregational Church is inviting the public to donate scrap or unwanted tile for its Festival of Mosaics mural program. Tiles should be 1/4-inch thick, in colors ranging from blues to teals to greens. Any quantities up to 100 square feet are invited. Donations of tile nippers, safety goggles, and 5-gallon buckets will also be accepted.
Donations can be dropped off on Sunday, Oct 14 and 28, at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday, Oct 20 and 27, at 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Please deliver materials to Neighborhood Congregational Church at 340 St. Ann’s Drive, enter driveway from Glenneyre Street and proceed to garage.
For more information, visit www.NCCLaguna.org and click on Festival of Mosaics or call (949) 494-8061.