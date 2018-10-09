Join Laguna Beach County Water District for
9th Annual Smartscape Expo Oct 13
Come and embrace the Laguna lifestyle of water use efficiency and discover new ways to maximize outdoor water savings at the Laguna Beach County Water District’s 9th Annual SmartScape Expo on Saturday, Oct 13, from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., at the District’s headquarters at 306 Third Street.
At this free, family fun event, attendees can meet with local landscape and irrigation professionals, purchase CA Friendly plants, learn about available rebates on water efficient devices, and participate in workshops on home leak detection and getting the most out of the District’s new Customer Connect Portal and Smart Meter Dashboard. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet Ricky the Rain Drop, participate in kids activities, receive free compost, and much more.
Submitted photo
Luke Miller enjoys learning about water saving plants at last year’s Smartscape Expo
This year, attendees can also learn all about the art of composting at workshops hosted by UCCE Master Gardeners. Composting reduces green waste and landfill use, reuses valuable green waste, recycles waste into a useful garden asset, and restores soil health. Eligible customers attending the workshop can pick up a Composting Bin at a discounted rate of just $35. Workshops will be offered at 9 and 11:30 a.m.
The 2018 SmartScape Expo is supported by the Water District’s partners Metropolitan Water District of Southern California and South Coast Water District. Event sponsors include Ganahl Lumber, Honey Girl Grows, Imperial Sprinkler Supply, Kellogg Garden Products, Rain Bird, Soil Retention, Village Nursery, and Waste Management.
Community organizations represented at this years SmartScape Expo include Boys and Girls Club of Laguna Beach, City of Laguna Beach Water Quality Department, Laguna Beach Garden Club, Laguna Canyon Foundation, Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District, Saddleback College, Laguna Beach Girl Scouts, California Native Plant Society, and UCCE Orange County Master Gardeners.
For more information on the SmartScape Expo, visit www.lbcwd.org/smartscape.