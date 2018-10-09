KX 93.5 announces this year’s KXMas lineup featuring Nancy Wilson of Heart
KX 93.5 plans to go “Crazy on You” this holiday season. Nancy Wilson of Heart will headline the radio station’s annual benefit concert on December 8, held at Irvine Bowl where the Pageant of the Masters is performed.
Joining the iconic female rock n’ roll musician is Wilson’s band Roadcase Royale, fronted by former Prince collaborator Liv Warfield and co-founded by Wilson herself.
Nancy Wilson of Heart will headline KX 93.5 KXMas Concert
Indie rock bands La Sera and Springtime Carnivore, both staples of the KX 93.5 playlist, will be opening the night. Former acts at KXMas have included Eric Burdon & The Animals, Kenny Loggins, and The Beach Boys.
“We’ve been honored to bring the community together through this concert in our beautiful backyard amphitheater for four years now,” said KX 93.5 General Manager Tyler Russell. “We think most Lagunans agree that Irvine Bowl needs more use outside of the Pageant, and we’re truly honored to take on that responsibility each year, all while raising critical funds for our independent radio station.”
Indie rock band La Sera will perform at the KX 93.5 KXMas Concert
Russell adds that it wasn’t an accident that each band this year has a female lead singer.
“We think it’s more important than ever that women are on stage,” he said.
Outside the bowl, the Festival of Arts grounds will play host to a family-friendly Winter Wonderland, complete with craft food/drink, “indie” carolers, and Old Saint Nick himself.
There will be a pre-show VIP reception at the newly-remodeled Terra, formerly Tivoli Terrace. VIP tickets also include premium seating and reserved seating.
Another strong female indie band includes Springtime Carnivore
All concert-goers will have access to an online silent auction. As this is the only fundraising event the station is holding this year, generating support from attendees is more important than ever, said Russell.
Pre-sale tickets are available just for KX 93.5 members starting October 8 at 10 a.m. To gain access to the pre-sale, consider becoming a member at www.KX935.com/join. General public tickets are available starting October 12 at 10 a.m. at www.KX935.com/KXMas.
For more information, contact Rachel Ledesma at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..