LBPD Community Emergency Response Team CERT Exercise on Saturday
The 2nd Annual Citywide CERT Exercise will be held Saturday, Oct 13, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Ranch, at 31106 S Coast Hwy. The drill is a refresher training exercise for existing CERT members in Laguna Beach who wish to take part.
There are currently over 300 active members, including Laguna Beach Unified School District trained individuals. The drill also will serve as the ‘final exam’ for approximately 30 newly trained students who are signed up for the CERT class that began September 20.
Photo by Cameron Gillespie
Don’t miss the 2nd annual citywide CERT Exercise on Saturday, Oct 13
CERT drills such as this are organized by trained CERT members with advice and assistance from the Emergency Operations Coordinator, Jordan Villwock, LBPD, and LBFD, all of whom will be onsite during the exercise. Participants will practice search and rescue/fire suppression, cribbing, triage and medical skills, and radio communications in teams of approximately 15 people, each under the direction of Incident Command officers assigned duties similar to those used at actual disaster scenes.
The Ranch agreed to host and is working with CERT personnel to make certain that Ranch guests and golfers are not affected by the simulated disaster. For more information about the CERT drill, contact Emergency Operations Coordinator Jordan Villwock at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (949) 497-0389.