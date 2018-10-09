Where’s Maggi – the answers!
There are lots of angel watchers, it turns out. This nice corner with angel wings is located on the side of Slice pizza’s home, on Third Street at Forest. Who knew? Several readers responded – including a first.
Cathy Bosko was onto Maggi’s whereabouts, followed by Michael Gosselin, Sandra Azera, Janene Freitas, Bonnie Drury, Kathy Bienvenue, Lee Casegrillo, Vina Williams (“We see it when we drive down the Third Street hill, affectionately known in our family as Andrew’s Hill, named after our first grandson when he was a kid enjoying the roller coaster ride down the hill. He’s now 30,” she said.), JJ Gasparotti (“I noticed some young women taking pictures of each other in front of it.”), Mona Roberts, Sandi Werthe, Jane Swintek, Darrylin Girvin, and Tom Fay who shared his story about seeing it just as the artist, Colette, finished painting it.
“I happened to be walking by at just the right time to be the first photo!” he said. Way to be at the right place at the right time!
Thanks for knowing Maggi’s whereabouts. There will be another photo mystery coming up on Friday. Stay tuned.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Tom Fay was on the spot just as the artist finished this painting, on October 12, 2017 – on Third Street, at the side of Slice restaurant. Thanks for sending your photo, Tom!