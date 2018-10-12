City Manager’s Updates
20th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational Happening this Week – The 20th annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational is happening this week through Sunday around the City. Headquartered at the Festival of Arts grounds, the Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational features 50 of the nation’s top award-winning plein air artists who are dedicated to painting the landscape and preserving Laguna’s plein air painting legacy and tradition.
During the 9-day plein air art festival, the invited artists can be seen painting in and around Laguna Beach parks, coastlines, and the canyon. The first Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational was presented in 1999.
Bluebird SOCWA “Glenneyre Dip” Odor Control Upgrade Project Update –
The Water Quality Department has been working on a project to eliminate the sewer odors at the “Glenneyre Dip”. Staff is scheduled to present the revised project scope to the Design Review Board (DRB) on November 8. Staff has addressed the comments from both the public and DRB in the two previous hearings on June 14, 2018, and July 26, 2018. The public is encouraged to learn all about the project and to attend and participate in the hearing.
For more information about the project, contact Hannah Johnson.
LitLaguna Workshop Series – The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Department and the Literary Laureate Program present a series of writing workshops for aspiring writers who want to learn more about the craft of writing.
The series will be held at the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Center, 380 Third Street. Class size is limited.
City to Partner With Health Care Agency to Exercise Emergency Response at Irvine Great Park – The City of Laguna Beach is one of seven South County cities partnering with the Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA) to exercise a Point of Dispensing (POD) emergency preparedness event at the Great Park in Irvine on October 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. to practice rapid distribution of medicine in the event of a public health outbreak.
In a real emergency, PODs can save lives by getting needed medication and supplies to our community quickly and efficiently. If a widespread disease or other emergency were to occur, it may be necessary for local health departments to activate PODs to distribute large amounts of vaccinations, antibiotics, and other medicines to a large number of people.
Participants will receive a commemorative tote bag, local emergency planning materials, information about the AlertOC emergency notification system, and a holiday pumpkin while supplies last. The exercise will help communities prepare for general health emergencies, and is a partnership of several local entities, including the Orange County Health Care Agency, Medical Reserve Corps and the cities of Aliso Viejo, Irvine, Laguna Beach, Laguna Niguel, Lake Forest, Mission Viejo and San Clemente.
Village Entrance Project Parking – In recent newspaper articles and at City Council candidate forums, questions have been raised regarding the number of vehicular parking spaces that will be provided by the Village Entrance Project. The purpose of this weekly update is to provide some background and information about the project.
On November 12, 2013, the City Council decided to abandon a project to build a $42 million four-level parking structure at the Village Entrance site and instead chose a design that provides for surface parking, pedestrian pathways, enhanced landscaping and lighting, and improved traffic circulation. As part of this decision, the City Council decided to acquire a property adjacent to the project, positioned for development, and commonly known as the Christmas Tree Lot (725 Laguna Canyon Road). The lot was specifically acquired by the City Council to offset the anticipated loss of surface parking spaces resulting from the new design approach for the Village Entrance. The current project design was then approved in January 2018 after 16 public meetings over the last five years and the appeal period concluded in February 2018. Construction has started and will be complete in about two years, with the project being open for parking during the intervening summer seasons. The current project costs $11.1 million, which is a substantial reduction from the $42 million cost of the parking structure alternative.
When the Village Entrance project is complete in June of 2020, it will provide a total of 370 vehicle parking spaces, along with eight motorcycle and 104 bicycle parking spaces. Per parking codes, this is the equivalent of 387 parking spaces and encourages the use of motorcycles and bikes to relieve congestion on roads. In addition, the recent relocation of City employees to other buildings has reduced the employee parking need by 10 parking spaces and increasing the spaces available for public parking during the day.