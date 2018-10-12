LBHS cheer squad invites future cheerleaders to Laguna Beach Cheer Clinic this Saturday
Future cheerleaders, both boys and girls, from the ages of kindergarten through eighth grade, are invited to join the LBHS cheer squad at the Laguna Beach Cheer Clinic at LBHS Dugger Gym this Saturday, Oct 13. Attendees will learn cheers, chants, dance with the LBHS cheerleaders and perform at the LBHS versus Ocean View home football game on Friday, Oct 19.
Click on photo for larger image
Submitted photo
(L-R) Back row: Tanya Tran, Kelsey Bailey, Eden Pfanner, Chloe Gabora, Emma Diver, Sophia Pfanner, Izzy Lyons, Ariana Bonni, Alina Dziuk, Lucy Becker
(L-R) Front row: Captains Cirrafina Biele and Kali Russell
Not pictured: Alex Lemus, Nina Seidensticker, Kaylie Rozell
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and the clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The fee for the clinic is $50, which includes all instruction, a Laguna Cheer T-shirt, hair bow, pom-poms, snack and water. The price is $55 for sign-ups on the morning of the clinic.
LBHS Dugger Gym is on St Ann’s Dr, and LBHS cheerleaders will be there to direct attendees.
LBHS is located at 625 Park Ave.
Register online at www.lbhsathletics.com. Navigate to the cheer section.
For questions, contact Cheer Boosters at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..