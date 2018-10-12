Dance the afternoon away as LB Community Clinic hosts its 2nd Annual Salsa Sunday this weekend
One doesn’t usually associate dancing with going to a clinic, but this Sunday, Oct 14, from 3 - 5 p.m., they will definitely go together in a fun and festive way. Laguna Beach Community Clinic hosts its Second Annual Salsa Sunday in the Clinic’s parking lot. At the First Annual Salsa Sunday held last year, 80 locals showed up to salsa and socialize.
Authentic Cuban pastries will also be provided. LA’s La Charanga Cubana, an eight member band, will make a rare Orange County performance to benefit the Clinic, and professional Salsa Dancer, Kati Hernandez will be on hand to provide lessons and get the crowd moving.
“Part of keeping our community healthy includes forming closer relationships with our neighbors. We want folks to know we’re here and we care,” stated Dr. Jorge Rubal, CEO and Medical Director of the Laguna Beach Community Clinic. “Growing up, music and salsa dancing was how my neighborhood came together, so I thought it would be fun to create that experience for Laguna Beach families.”
Laguna Beach Community Clinic is a busy place. Last year, they saw 12,000 patients. Founded in 1970, a group of concerned physicians and community leaders established a free clinic to meet the needs of low-income and medically uninsured people of South Orange County. However, they do provide services to those with HMO, PPO, Medicare and Medical.
In 1985, the Laguna Beach Community Clinic became a licensed community clinic. The Laguna Beach Community Clinic is a nonprofit, primary care health facility that provides family-centered medical care, offering non-emergency, curative and preventive care as well as educational services.
When asked what he considers the clinic’s biggest success, Dr. Rubal says, “Staying true to our mission, which is to provide excellent medical care regardless of the patient’s inability to pay.”
The cover is charge for the event is $20, and accompanying children get in free. Attendees can pay at the door or purchase tickets online at www.LBClinic.org.
All funds raised will support patient programs.
LB Community Clinic is located at 362 Third St. For more information, call (949) 494-0764.