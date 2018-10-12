LPAPA 20th Annual Plein Air Invitational continues with Collectors Gala and Art Show, Oct 13 and 14
Starting on Saturday, Oct 6, LPAPA has been presenting the 20th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational at its new Festival of Arts “Invitational Home”, in the heart of Laguna’s Civic Art District. The celebration continues with more festivities as part of the tradition during this 9-day plein air celebration.
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Plein air painter Carl Bretzki from Minneapolis on Thalia Street on Oct 11
On Saturday, Oct 13, the Collectors Gala will celebrate a special Milestone 20th Anniversary from 7 - 10:30 p.m. Gala attendees will have the first, and potentially only opportunity to view the entire collection of artwork created during the week. The artists will be exhibiting what they consider to be their three best plein air paintings created during the week, presented for judging and prize consideration.
Tickets are $150 in advance and $175 after October 11.
Ending the 9-day plein air celebration will be an Art Show at the Festival of Arts on Sunday, Oct 14. The public is invited to come see meet the artists, see painting demos, and meet Art Materials Experts from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
For tickets and more information, go to www.lpapa.org.