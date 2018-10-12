Kahuna Cares Charity Golf Tournament and After Party to feature Common Sense on Nov 2
Kahuna Cares Foundation, a local nonprofit providing support for organizations that help enrich the lives of people with special needs, will feature live music by Laguna Beach favorites Nick Hernandez, Billy Sherman, and Phil Gough of Common Sense at the Kahuna Cares Charity Golf Tournament and After Party on Friday, Nov 2, at the Pelican Hill Golf Club in Newport Beach.
A Laguna Beach local, Hernandez is a big proponent of Kahuna Cares Foundation and says he’s is looking forward to participating in the Kahuna Charity Golf Tournament and performing at the After Party.
Hernandez is a passionate advocate of the cause with proceeds from the event benefiting Surfers Healing, OC Autism, and Fish for Life, and the countless special needs individuals they serve each year.
“Common Sense is involved with the golf tournament because we back the Kahuna Cares Foundation with all of our hearts,” Hernandez said.
Photo by Shan Crawford
Common Sense, pictured with Isaiah Paskowitz, the son of Surfers Healing founders, will play live at the Kahuna Cares Charity Golf Tournament and After Party on November 2
Hernandez met Jennifer Tracy, who cofounded Kahuna Cares Foundation with Veronica Hoggatt a little over 20 years ago, he said, when Common Sense was asked to play a benefit with Donovan Frankenreiter to raise money for Surfers Healing.
“This was the beginning of a lifelong friendship with Jennifer. Working with kids with special needs has been a rewarding part of my life ever since,” Hernandez said. “I have been able to pass this along to my son Joshua, who is currently a volunteer surf instructor for Surfers Healing.”
Tracy’s father, the late Terry “Tubesteak” Tracy, was the inspiration for the “Big Kahuna” role in the surf-culture classic Gidget movies. He was the inspiration for founding Kahuna Cares, by honoring his legacy of love for others by raising money for organizations that support the special needs community.
“I knew the icon ‘Tubesteak’ personally. His support at the Surfers Healing events was felt by all. He would tell stories about music in his day and the importance of giving back,” Hernandez said.
Participants in the Kahuna Cares Charity Golf Tournament and After Party can soak up the gorgeous surroundings of the Pelican Hill Resort, while enjoying Common Sense perform.
“Common Sense will be playing an unplugged set and hacking up the Pelican golf course,” Hernandez said laughing, “I mean playing in the tournament. “We give our full support to whatever the Kahuna Cares Foundation needs always.”
Hernandez added, “What I have taken from my experiences with Kahuna Cares Foundation and Surfers Healing is giving and volunteering are essential for the happiness and health of our community.”
“All I know is that through our Charity Golf Tournament, if we can give back or raise a few dollars to help a special needs child smile as they surf with Surfers Healing, help get toys for the OC Autism annual Christmas party and see the joy in their faces, or see the glow of a special needs child when they catch a fish on their first boat ride with Fish for Life, that will mean the world to us. That’s the reason we’re holding this special event for these very special people,” Tracy said.
To register or find out more information about the Kahuna Cares Charity Golf Tournament and After Party on Friday, Nov 2, with a shotgun start at 9 a.m., please visit www.kahunacaresfoundation.org.
Don’t miss out on the opportunity to win a brand-new Ford Explorer, thanks to the generous sponsorship by Tuttle-Click Ford Irvine. Other exciting sponsorships include raffle and auction items: a Honda Center Suite for a Duck’s game, a NASCAR experience, a four-day Mexico Resort trip, and items from Dixon Golf, Krank Golf, and more.