Joyce Stewart hosts free class, Freedom from Fear, Oct 18
Joyce Stewart is a clinical social worker, speaker and author who specializes in helping people heal from abuse, trauma, fear, anxiety and stress. She will offer a free class on Freedom from Fear on Thursday, Oct 18 from 10 - 11 a.m. and 7 - 8 p.m. at the Networks Living Room.
Joyce Stewart is an author and has a master’s degree in Clinical Social Work
Joyce started Holistic Healing Consulting where she works with people online or in person at her office in Laguna Beach. Joyce has a master’s in Clinical Social Work and has been trained in Traditional Psychotherapy, Christian Counseling, Energy Psychology and Releasement Therapy. She is the author of two books: Interconnected by God, Healing for your Spirit, Soul and Body, and God is Love, A Spiritual Journey from Fear to Love.
For more information, visit www.holistichealingconsulting.com, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (618) 210-3500.
Net Works Living Room is located at 303 Broadway, Suite 107.