PMMC Distance Learning Program makes its way to Boston Children’s Hospital
Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) hosted its 6th “Healing Seals” Distance Learning Program this past Tuesday with Boston Children’s Hospital. This is the third hospital PMMC has worked with through collaboration with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation and its Seacrest Studios.
Healing Seals is a live interactive program with pediatric hospitals throughout the United States, providing entertaining and educational opportunities for sick and hospitalized children currently undergoing treatment to enhance their lives and support the healing process. It is donor funded and provided at no cost to the hospital.
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Seeing recovered animals return to a normal life at sea may provide a sense of hope for children
A web conferencing platform connects the children to a Marine Mammal Rescue Specialist and PMMC’s animals in real time. The children are able to draw parallels from the rehabilitation process the marine mammal patients are undergoing at PMMC’s hospital. Seeing recovered animals return to a normal life at sea may provide a sense of hope that the children can draw upon and realize they can accomplish the same. Throughout their virtual visit, children explore concepts in marine science, marine and fresh water conservation as well as science careers.
This initiative was originally piloted locally with Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) in 2016 and has since gained a lot of interest. Last month, the organization worked with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. The Boston Children’s Hospital is scheduled for another program in November, and plans are in the works with hospitals in Texas and Arizona.
“Given today’s technology, we have the opportunity to expand our unique animal care and conservation programs outside of our local geographic area. Seeing animals going through similar recovery processes sends such a positive message to these children and their families.” said Kirsten Donald, Director of Education at PMMC.
“One mom was in the Pediatric ICU waiting room and she made a point to come down to tell me what a nice distraction it was to have something else to focus on – while her child was in surgery,” said Ryan Seacrest Studios.
Healing Seals grew out of PMMC’s distance learning program for school classrooms. For more information on these programs, contact Kirsten Donald at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
The Pacific Marine Mammal Center rescues, rehabilitates and releases marine mammals and inspires ocean stewardship through research, education and collaboration. Pacific Marine Mammal Center is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization.
