Ruben Flores shares new ideas for holiday decorating Oct 18
LOCA Arts Education invites the public to learn holiday decorating on Thursday, Oct 18, from 4 - 6 p.m. at Laguna Nursery. Award-winning horticulturalist Ruben Flores will show how to create original designs using organic and found materials.
Courtesy of LOCA
Flores will discuss holiday colors as well as using fruits and vegetables in holiday decorating
“We can start by looking in our gardens,” said Flores. “There are fantastic branches, palm leaves, and seed pods outside right now.”
Holiday colors, wiring and attachments will be discussed, as well as the use of fruits and vegetables. “Let’s get squashy,” laughed Flores, “this will be lots of fun!”
Wine and snacks will be provided. Cost is $20 at door or free for LOCA members. Register at www.LOCAarts.org or call (949) 363-4700.
Laguna Nursery is at 397 North Coast Hwy. Metered parking is available on the street.