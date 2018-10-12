Slice Pizza and Beer celebrates one-year anniversary on Oct 19 with $6 pizzas
On Friday, Oct 19, Slice Pizza and Beer will be celebrating its one-year anniversary by offering its signature 11” handcrafted pizzas for $6 (limited selection). Opened by Cary Redfearn, owner of Lumberyard Restaurant, Slice elevates pizza and beer to a next level. TripAdvisor ranks Slice as one of the top pizza restaurants in Orange County.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Maggi Henrickson
Locals enjoy the tasty variety of pizzas and beers Slice offers
Housed in one of the oldest buildings in the downtown, this charming pizzeria is all about quality pizza and beer. With eighteen pour-your-own taps of craft beers and wine and over sixty premium ingredients for making your own pizza, Slice has already established itself as one of the premier eateries in Laguna Beach.
Health-conscious responsible sourcing allows customers to craft their meal to their unique tastes and needs. Organic tomato sauce, gluten-free crust, and handmade mozzarella are just some of the options available for creating a custom experience.
Customers can order online for pick-up or delivery, or dine in and enjoy a beer and a game on one of Slice’s giant flat-screen televisions. Either way the pizza is done in minutes. Slice’s 7,000-pound Marra Forni oven from Italy with its rotating stone cooks a pizza in just under three minutes.
Slice Pizza and Beer is located at 477 Forest Ave. For more information, visit www.slicelb.com.