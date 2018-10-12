Police Files
Motorcyclist crashes into Prius while evading LBPD
On Monday, Oct 8, at 7:18 a.m., an LBPD officer was driving inbound on Laguna Canyon Road from the Toll Road (73) in heavy traffic when a motorcycle passed him on the left and to the left of the double yellow lane lines.
“The officer activated his emergency lights and pulled behind the motorcycle. The motorcyclist looked over his shoulder but failed to yield,” LBPD Spokesperson PIO Sgt Jim Cota said. “The officer activated his siren but the motorcyclist continued to drive past the stopped traffic.”
“When he reached the intersection of El Toro he turned completely on his seat looked directly at the officer and pulled into the bike lane and started to accelerate,” continued Sgt Cota.
“The motorcyclist failed to see the Toyota Prius driving in front of him at a much slower speed and rear ended it,” Sgt Cota said. “The force of the collision caused him to land on the roadway.”
Additional LBPD officers arrived as well LBFD. The motorcyclist was treated at the scene. According to police reports, he complained that his neck hurt after the spill.
Charles Chayachok Laitipaya, 23, of Riverside, was taken into custody for evading a police officer and reckless driving. He was booked and later released.
Bail was set at $1,000.
National Walk to School Day was a hit with students, LBPD and the community
Laguna Beach students walked to school with parents, friends, LBUDS teachers, staffers, and LBPD officers during National Walk to School Day on Wednesday, Oct 3.
LBPD posted several Instagram pictures walking with students, some carrying “Walk to School” signs. Led by LBPD School Resource Officer Cpl Cornelius Ashton, our students and officers were all smiles. He was proudly sporting a badge of his own, a “Walk to School Award,” button.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of LBPD
Students hit the streets with parents, friends, LBPD officers and LBUSD teachers and staff for National Walk to School Day
Sgt Jim Cota, said, “Congratulations to Cpl Ashton School Resource Officer. Everyone had a blast. Our officers will do anything for the kids.”
According to Orange County Health Care Agency, “Thousands of children, families, and communities as they celebrate Walk to School Day around the world. Every year, on the first Wednesday of October, over 30 countries hold Walk to School Day events.”
Reportedly over 50 OC Schools participated in National Walk to School day. Keep it going!
Local students were treated with LBPD’s ‘Cookies with a Cop’ event at LBHS
Besides National Walk to School Day, on Wednesday, Oct 3, LBHS students got a sweet treat from LBPD at the “Cookies with a Cop” event at LBHS. LBPD officers provided cookies and conversations with students and faculty.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of LBPD
LBPD Officers treated LBHS students and faculty to cookies and conversations
LB Animal Shelter needs donated newspapers for animal care
LBPD posted on Facebook that the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is in need of donated newspapers for the animals. If you’d like to help, please drop off any unwanted newspapers between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the animal shelter located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road.
The animal shelter is open seven days a week. For information, call (949) 497-3552 or visit www.puplagunabeach.org.