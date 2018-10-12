“A Boy Named Courage: A Surgeon’s Memoir of Apartheid” authors at Laguna Beach Books Oct 28
On Sunday, Oct 28 at 4 p.m., Laguna Beach Books is pleased to welcome Dr. Himmet Dajee and Patrice Apodaca to discuss their new book, “A Boy Named Courage: A Surgeon’s Memoir of Apartheid.”
As a brown boy growing up in apartheid South Africa, Dajee’s life could easily have turned out quite differently. As the fourth, and largely discounted son of tradition-minded Indian immigrants, he faced a future of oppression under the white ruling class.
His path seemed predetermined to follow his father in the shoe trade and accept an arranged marriage. But his name, Himmet, means “courage” in his parents’ native tongue. Supported by a devoted older brother and fueled by his own driving ambition and hatred of apartheid, Dajee was determined to escape the course charted for his life. Despite almost insurmountable odds, Dajee carved a future of his own design, with a world-class education, a career as a cardiac surgeon, and a life a world away from South Africa. But Dajee had to confront his past if he was ever fully to be at peace with it.
“A Boy Named Courage: A Surgeon’s Memoir of Apartheid” is the story of one man’s quest to overcome racism and oppression to find his place in the world and escape the shadow of his troubled homeland. Thoughtful, emotionally honest, and at times heartrending, this account of the personal toll wrought by one of the most shameful periods in modern history provides a unique glimpse into an often-overlooked community affected by apartheid. It is also a testament to the triumph of the human spirit.
Apodaca, a veteran journalist, is a former Los Angeles Times staff writer. She is currently a featured columnist for the Daily Pilot, a Los Angeles Times Community News publication.
Laguna Beach Books is located at 1200 S Coast Hwy. For information, call (949) 494-4779 or visit www.lagunabeachbooks.com.