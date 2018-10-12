Laguna Beach Firefighters show support during Cancer Prevention Month

During the month of October, Laguna Beach Firefighters are showing their support for Cancer Prevention Month by wearing blue and pink T-shirts. The goal of this campaign is to bring awareness to cancer, not only for firefighters who are battling the disease but also for family, friends, and members of the community who have lost their battle, or are currently battling this disease.

T-shirts worn by the firefighters are available for purchase by the general public with all proceeds going to the Firefighters Cancer Support Network, a nonprofit organization providing assistance and one-on-one mentoring to thousands of cancer-affected firefighters and their families. The Firefighter Cancer Support Network also delivers extensive firefighting cancer awareness and prevention training to fire departments nationwide.

Laguna Beach Firefighters show their support during October in their specially designed T-shirts

The Laguna Beach Fire Department is proud to have participated in this annual awareness event since 2013. “This is definitely a cause that hits home for us,” said Laguna Beach Fire Chief Mike Garcia. “Within the last eight years, three retired members of the Laguna Beach Fire Department have been diagnosed with cancer. Two of them have lost their lives to the disease and one is actively fighting it. We do this to show our support for them.”

Statistics surrounding cancer and firefighters (from the Cancer Support Network): Cancer has caused 61% of the career firefighter line of duty deaths from January 2002 to December 2016 according to data from the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF); Cancer has caused 70% of the line-of-duty deaths for career firefighters in 2016; Firefighters have a 9% higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer than the general U.S. population; Firefighters have a 14% higher risk of dying from cancer than the general US population.

“This is extremely important for all of us,” said Laguna Beach Engineer Firefighter Paramedic Pat Cary. “We all have coworkers, family members or friends who are currently battling cancer or who have lost their lives to this disease. Each year during the month of October, our goal is to bring awareness to this disease and support to those who are currently battling it.”

According to the American Cancer Association, you can reduce your risk of cancer by making healthy choices like eating right, staying active and not smoking. Regular self-exams and screenings for various types of cancers – such as cancer of the skin, colon, cervix and breast – can increase your chances of discovering cancer early, when treatment is most likely to be successful. Ask your doctor about the best cancer screening options for you.

T-shirts are available for purchase by the general public on the Laguna Beach Firefighters Association website at www.lagunabeachfirefighters.com. Each shirt costs $20 plus $5 for shipping and handling. All proceeds go directly to the Firefighters Cancer Support Network.

Assistance League of LB is looking for women who want to make a difference in the community

The Assistance League of Laguna Beach is looking for women who care about the community and want to make a difference. On Monday, Oct 15 at 10 a.m., those interested are invited to a Prospective Member Coffee at the ALLB Chapter House.

Submitted photo

The ladies of the Assistance League of Laguna Beach out serving in the community

Volunteers are needed in the Thrift Shop and to serve on one of the many Philanthropic Committees.

For more information, contact Reann at (949) 494-6097.

Assistance League of Laguna Beach is located at 547 Catalina St.

Diane Armitage

Frankenstein at Cinepolis

I love seeing movies at Cinepolis at Ocean Ranch. Just seven miles from downtown Laguna Beach (and a mere four miles for me), it’s become my reward for surviving particularly stressful weeks. In fact, I rarely see a movie anywhere else. Although the food they serve leaves a bit to be desired, it’s still offers a spoilage factor that I absolutely embrace.

A couple of years ago, Cinepolis started offering classic movies on Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m.

The theater is well into its Halloween-spirited series now, and I was delighted to see Jack Nicholson for the first time on a big screen (in my lifetime) with an airing of 1980s “The Shining” a couple weeks ago.

Next Tuesday, Oct 16, it’s another of my favorites – the very first film of Frankenstein with Boris Karloff.

Now, in 1931, theater audiences knew absolutely nothing about horror films – they simply weren’t made. This movie was the beginning of a long-standing genre that starts politely enough – an actor from the film actually warns the audience of the storyline, giving movie goers the option to leave the theater before the film proceeds.

Granted, this 87-year-old movie may seem a bit slow moving and plodding in our current world of multiple Fast and Furious films, but it offers a stark, oppressive mood all its own. This film was at the beginning of sound in film, too, so you’ll notice heavy focus on shuffling feet, dirt hitting a coffin and the ever-famous lightning storm that ignites the heart of the monster.

While other actors turned down the monster’s role thinking it was beneath them, 44-year-old Boris Karloff took it on eagerly. His face makeup was so caked on that he couldn’t offer more than guttural sounds (handy for a monster), and his giant shoes were, indeed, plodding, at 13 pounds each.

To this day, most consider Karloff “THE” Frankenstein monster, and so much of the modern-day monster (Jason, Michael Myers, even Buffalo Bill in Silence of the Lambs) took on characteristics that pay homage to Karloff’s first “human” monster.

While the movie was criticized for its violence then, it remains as what is arguably the most iconic horror film in history. And, let’s face it, were it not for 1931’s Frankenstein, there may never have been this year’s 11th installment of Halloween. Perish the thought!

Check out Cinepolis’ Halloween and upcoming holiday series (oh yes) in my calendar of events at TheBestofLagunaBeach.com.

Diane Armitage is the best-selling author of the book The Best of Laguna Beach, and offers a cornucopia of Laguna based reviews, finds and upcoming events on her blog: TheBestofLagunaBeach.com.

Something for everyone in our wilderness parks

Reservations required

Sign-up online:

www.lagunacanyon.org/activities

949-923-2235. Parking: $3

Laguna Coast

Wilderness Park

Nursery and Plant Care

Sat, Oct 13

8 – 11 a.m.

Join Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers in beautiful Laguna Coast Wilderness Park at the native plant nursery, and care for native plants from their seed stage to their mature, ready-to-be planted stage. Volunteers may collect seeds, sow seeds in flats, bump plants up, plant at restoration sites, sterilize plant containers, and/or help maintain the facilities for the plants. Gain hands-on experience with habitat restoration while working alongside other zany and interesting plant lovers! Wear closed toe shoes, layered clothing and sun protection. Bring water. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Willow Canyon Staging Area (west side of Laguna Canyon Rd/SR-133, just south of El Toro Road). Park and walk up the gravel trail 100 yards to get to the small native plant nursery, just before the trailers. Free parking passes will be provided for you at the nursery. Youth ages 16 and 17 are eligible to volunteer with parent permission. A form is required to be signed by their parent or guardian prior to starting the volunteer activities. Youth under the age of 16 are not eligible to volunteer unless accompanied by an adult or guardian. Online reservations required at:

www.lagunacanyon.org/activities.

For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun.





Trail Stewardship Day

Sun, Oct 14

8 a.m. – Noon

If you use the wilderness park for hiking, biking, photography or just relaxing, trail stewardship will be right up your alley! Get up close and personal with the trail you use; you’ll see the trails in a whole new way. No experience necessary. This is FUN hard work. Whatever your skill level is, there is a job to do: clearing drains of brush; building “gargoyles;” moving dirt or building an in-slope turn. Volunteers will be using tools such as loppers, picks, shovels and McLeods to restore features that protect the trail and/or build new features to improve trail sustainability. For ages 15 years and up, with a parent waiver form for those underage. Refreshments will be served. Please wear long pants, closed-toed shoes and sun protection and bring plenty of water.

For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun.





Fitness Hike

Thurs, Oct 18

8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Raise your heart rate and your spirits on this strenuous, fast-paced 5.5-mile hike over steep and uneven terrain (571-ft. elevation gain) with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Remember: This hike is strenuous and fast-paced. Please be sure you can maintain a 19-minute mile. Please arrive 15 minutes early. Please wear hiking shoes and bring plenty of water. Ages 15 and up. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Willow Canyon Staging Area (20101 Laguna Canyon Road, just south of El Toro Road intersection). For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3/vehicle.

Aliso and Wood Canyons

Wilderness Park

Discovery Hike

Wed, Oct 24

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Explore beautiful Wood Canyon and discover its native flora and fauna with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteer naturalists on this steep, uneven and rocky 5-mile hike (depending on trail choice, up to a 500-ft. elevation gain). While the group will stop from time to time, spending moments to “discover,” this hike isn’t for beginners. Please wear closed toe hiking shoes and sun protection and bring plenty of water. Meet at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, Canyon View Staging Area. From Pacific Park/Canyon Vistas intersection, go northwest on Canyon Vistas. Park legally (note street signs) on or near Canyon Vistas, preferably between Coastal Oak and Madia (22144 region of Canyon Vistas). The group will meet on the paved sidewalk easement leading toward Wood Canyon Trail. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: Free.

Crystal Cove State Park

crystalcovestatepark.org

If you love hiking, lace up those boots. The backcountry and wilderness areas offer you 18 miles of hiking trails through 2,400 acres of native wilderness, mostly the endangered coastal sage scrub plant community. For energetic backpackers, there are three environmental campgrounds, one in the canyon and two at the higher elevations. The higher trails offer beautiful vistas of the mountainous backcountry, geological formations and the Pacific Ocean. Exploring the lower trails offers hiking through riparian woodlands with oak and sycamore trees along the seasonal Moro Creek. Whether you trek the high or low trails or both, you will see native plants and animals that call this park home.

Science Saturday

Sat, Oct 13

9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Learn more about how to protect our coastline at Field Science Saturday. Become a citizen scientist alongside Crystal Cove Conservancy and collect data on coastal ecosystem monitoring projects in the park. Meet at the Historic District Education Commons by the Beachcomber Cafe. Park in the Los Trancos lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then walk through the tunnel or take the shuttle). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Beachside Chat

Sat, Oct 13

Noon – 3 p.m.

Stop by Ranger Alex’s Beachside Chat table and learn about some of the fun and interesting animals that live at Crystal Cove State Park. Find Alex and her bounty of nature props near the Historic District Education Commons by the Beachcomber Cafe. Park in the Los Trancos lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then walk through the tunnel or take the shuttle). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Fall Nature Hike

Sun, Oct 14, 9 a.m.

Autumn is a lovely season to hike in the park and learn about the local nature. Join park naturalists on a family nature hike at Crystal Cove State Park to learn about the plants and animals living in the park. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park follow the signs to the Campground/Moro day use). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Sea Glass Wrapping

Wed, Oct 17

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Join Crystal Cove Conservancy for sea glass wrapping on Wednesdays. Learn the art of wire-wrapping sea glass from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. in the Education Commons in Crystal Cove State Park Historic District. Turn a found item into a beautiful piece of jewelry. Park in the Los Trancos lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then walk across the street or take the shuttle). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Love birds?

Bring a pair of binoculars and look for feathered friends who have adapted to Crystal Cove, as you hike the trails, which go from easy to strenuous. Among the birds you might spot: Anna’s Hummingbird, American Kestrel, Black-Bellied Plover, Black Phoebe, Brown Pelican and the Great Blue Heron. For a directory of birds, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org/birds-of-crystal-cove. For a trail map, visit https://crystalcove.org/wp-content/

uploads/2017/05/CrystalCove_

Trails_Map.pdf.

Cassins kingbird





About Tidepool Etiquette: Crystal Cove State Park is a Marine Protected Area. Taking or possessing tidepool sea life is illegal. To help preserve the longevity of the tidepools: never remove animals, shells or rocks; never pick up animals, observe them where they are; walk gently, taking care not to step on plants.