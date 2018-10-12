Inspection for well drilling finished in R Star Foundation village by Susan Hough of Walking for Water
Inspection of R Star Foundation’s village of Karkatar for the water well drilling was completed by Susan Hough, who heads Walking for Water, her board member Carlyle and Greg, and the videographer who is documenting Walking for Water’s projects. During the trip, they spoke with the water engineers, who will execute the incredible water project. They are all headed back to the US filled with the joy of what they are doing for so many in Nepal.
Rabin, who is the lead man in Nepal for R Star’s ongoing efforts, was delighted with the professionalism the team brought with them, including their knowledge of well drilling. The four of them got together a last time for a lovely dinner before saying farewell, excited to see each other again in February 2019 for the actual drilling.
Susan Hough and her team inspect one of two possible water well sites
The February trip will have around 15 others joining, mostly LBHS students who are part of Susan’s fundraising efforts in order to observe and appreciate in real time what they are doing for so many villagers. There are over 3,000 villagers and countless animals who will benefit from the inclusion of pure water, which is far more convenient than a distant dirty spring that villagers would have to walk to and carry the water back to their homes.
While in Nepal, the team was able to visit other R Star villages, meet villagers, and see the goats, as well as some organic greenhouses producing year round produce for market. The profits from the produce go to rebuilding their homes that were lost two and a half years ago in the severe quakes.
Seventh generation goats provided to villagers by R Star Foundation
Rabin further commented about how exciting it was to work with another NGO of dedicated people who understand the need for pure water. Rabin is thrilled because the two villages will have a working well which means healthier lives.
For more information about R Star’s efforts in the world, especially Nepal, go to www.RStarFoundation.org or email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call at (949) 497- 4911.
