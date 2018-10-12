LBUSD Updates on One Billion Acts of Kindness and Dyslexia
One Billion Acts of Kindness
The Board reviewed and adopted Resolution #18-12: One Billion Acts of Kindness. Launched in 2016 by the OC Department of Education, the initiative seeks to improve school climate, promote character and rally communities for greater civility through one billion acts of kindness.
The initiative also supports improved student behavior by reducing bullying, reducing suspension rates, and increasing attendance. LBUSD is committed to creating a positive learning environment for all students and staff. Annual climate survey data indicates that students feel safe on campus, welcomed by other students, and are respected by both students and staff.
Every Student, Every day Study Session: Dyslexia and Our Journey
On August 14, 2017, the California Superintendent of Public Instruction released “the California Dyslexia Guidelines,” as required by Assembly Bill 1369 and California Education Code. The Dyslexia Guidelines is a long-awaited document meant to define dyslexia and identify responsive, research-based interventions.
Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services Dr. Alysia Odipo, Director of Special Education Irene White, and staff led a Board Study Session on LBUSD’s journey to provide guidelines, raise awareness, and increase understanding of the characteristics of dyslexia.
Study outcomes were to distinguish between fundamental truths and myths of dyslexia; understand how impairments of phonological nature are involved in dyslexia; and learn about District’s plan for identification and support.
The study showed that dyslexia isn’t about reversals and isn’t about faulty eye movements. The phenotype of dyslexia is about the inability to sound out words; unexpected comprehension difficulties; long term vocabulary challenges; and unexpected poor reading that is due to a problem in language, not in vision.
A critical point the Board learned is that early identification and intervention is the key. Strategies learned benefit all students, and later intervention does not produce the same benefits.
Per the California Educational Code, educational services for dyslexia are evidence-based, multisensory, direct, explicit, structural, and sequential.
LBUSD Direct focus areas of dyslexia are Screening and Assessment, Instruction, Training, and Parent Partnerships.
