Next generation of Ten Boys Who Care make plans for awarding scholarships to 2019 graduates
The next generation Ten Boys Who Care, a group of Thurston 8th graders, joined a few of their founders this weekend to make plans for awarding their 2019 scholarship. After five years of presenting scholarships on stage at convocation, these boys will take over for the original 10 boys.
The boys got down to business electing officers and reviewing their scholarship prompt for the seniors who will apply after the new year for their two $1,250 scholarships.
Submitted photo
(L-R) Front Row: Joseph Rosenberg, Jake Lund, Oliver Rounaghi, Taylor Towe, Noah Liao; Middle Row: Luke Meisberger, Shea Blanchard, Will Goodwin, Griffin Naess, Ben Neufeld; Back Row: Blake Pivaroff, Sam Reynolds, Kent Cebreros
This year’s positions for Ten Boys: Co-Presidents: Shea Blanchard and Joseph Rosenberg; Treasurer: Taylor Towe; Historian: William Goodwin; Social Media Chair: Oliver Rounaghi, PR: Griffin Naess; Social Chair: Noah Liao; LBHSSF Liaison: Luke Meisberger.
This next generation of Ten Boys Who Care have a goal of raising $2,500 for two scholarships to be presented at Laguna Beach High School Convocation. They hope to continue the tradition from now until they graduate in 2023.